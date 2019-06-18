शहर चुनें

VIDEO वायरल होते ही भड़कीं सानिया मिर्जा, पाकिस्तान की हार के बाद फूटा गुस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 11:33 AM IST
सानिया मिर्जा
सानिया मिर्जा
सानिया मिर्जा ने ट्वीट कर एक पाकिस्तानी न्यूज चैनल को जमकर लताड़ा है। वह मैनचेस्टर में शोएब मलिक के साथ डिनर पर गई थीं। पाकिस्तानी न्यूज चैनल ने विश्व कप में भारत से पाकिस्तान के हार के बाद एक वीडियो चलाया कि शोएब आउटिंग कर रहे हैं। सानिया ने लिखा कि यह वीडियो बिना उनकी इजाजत के बनाया गया, उस वक्त उनके साथ बच्चा भी था, यह अउटिंग नहीं बल्कि डिनर है, क्या खाना खाने की भी इजाजत नहीं है। 
Cricket News

sania mirza shoaib malik pakistan cricket team cricket world cup 2019
