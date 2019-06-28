शहर चुनें

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni or Sarfaraz Ahmed? ICC asks whose catch was better

धोनी के हैरतअंगेज कैच पर ICC तक हैरान, फैंस से पूछा- सरफराज या माही कौन बेहतर?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 28 Jun 2019 03:21 PM IST
धोनी और सरफराज का कैच
धोनी और सरफराज का कैच - फोटो : social Media
मैनचेस्टर के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड मैदान पर वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ गए मुकाबले में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने विकेट के पीछे शानदार कैच लपका, जिसके बाद स्लिप में खड़े रोहित शर्मा हैरान रह गए। धोनी के इस कैच के बाद आईसीसी ने एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए, यह पूछा कि धोनी और सरफराज अहमद में बेहतर कौन है।
दरअसल, वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ धोनी ने कार्लोस ब्रैथवेट का कैच हवा में उड़ते हुए पकड़ा। ठीक इसी तरीके से न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान के कप्तान सरफराज अहमद ने भी कैच पकड़ा था।वेस्टइंडीज की पारी के 27वें ओवर में जसप्रीत बुमराह के हाथ में गेंद थी और क्रीज पर न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ शतक जमाने वाले हीरो ब्रैथवेट मौजूद थे।
india vs wi wi vs ind world cup 2019 pakistan cricket team sarfraz ahmed ms dhoni ms dhoni catches west indies vs india cricket world cup 2019 world cup 2019
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
 
