अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Virat Kohli says Current U-19 team much more confident than 2008 lot

वन-डे से पहले कोहली ने की U-19 टीम की 'विराट' तारीफ, बोले-2008 की टीम से ज्यादा है आत्मविश्वास

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:42 AM IST
Virat Kohli says Current U-19 team much more confident than 2008 lot
विराट कोहली
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले वन-डे से पहले टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली ने भारतीय अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप टीम और खिलाड़ियों की हौसलाअफजाई की है। उन्होंने कहा है कि शनिवार को टीम इंडिया और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच खेले जाने वाले अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल पर खास नजर रखेंगे।  

कोहली ने कहा, 'मुझे बेहद अच्छा लग रहा है। जब टीम वहां जा रही थी तो मेरी उनसे बात हुई थी। यह कमाल की टीम है। मैं यदि 2008 में मेरे नेतृत्व में अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम से तुलना करूं तो इस टीम का आत्मविश्वास बहुत ज्यादा हैं जो की अच्छी बात है।'

कोहली ने कहा, 'आप देखेंगे की हमारी तुलना में इस टीम के कई खिलाड़ी जल्दी ही शानदार प्रदर्शन करेंगे। उन्होंने सेमीफाइनल में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ बेहतरीन खेल दिखाया। पाकिस्तान के साथ दबाव के मैच में उनका चरित्र और निखर कर आया। फाइनल के लिए उन्हें मेरी शुभकामनाएं।'

RELATED

आगे विराट ने कहा, हम सब बहुत उत्सुकता से टीम को फॉलो करेंगे और वर्ल्ड कप जीतने का इंतजार करेंगे। मेरा मानना ​​है कि उनके पास प्रतिभा है, और वे मुझ से ज्यादा विश्वास करते हैं, जो मुझे लगता है कि यह बहुत, बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है।'
virat kohli u-19 world cup indvsa india south africa australia u-19 squad odi series

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ranveer singh comment on manushi chhillar live chat session
Bollywood

Live Video पर रणवीर सिंह का कमेंट देखकर हैरान रह गईं मिस वर्ल्ड, ऐसे दिया जवाब

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali padmaavat file complaint cyber cell against piracy
Bollywood

कम नहीं हो रहीं संजय लीला की मुश्किलें, 'पद्मावत' को लेकर दर्ज कराई शिकायत

1 फरवरी 2018

Aiyaari Director Neeraj Pandey is not upset over postoned release date to 9th February
Bollywood

'अय्यारी' को लेकर डायरेक्टर नीरज पांडे ने कही ऐसी बात, नहीं होगा रिलीज आगे खिसकने का अफसोस

1 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone reacts on Karni sena threats
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज के बाद धमकियों पर पहली बार बोलीं दीपिका, जानकर करणी सेना कर सकती है बवाल

1 फरवरी 2018

namastey england starcast arjun kapoor and parineeti chopra
Bollywood

'नमस्ते लंदन' के सीक्वल की तैयारी, अक्षय-कटरीना नहीं यह जोड़ी आएगी नजर

1 फरवरी 2018

alia bhatt and vicky kaushal upcoming film raazi new poster released
Bollywood

100 दिन बाद इस एक्टर संग रोमांस करने के लिए 'राजी' होंगी आलिया भट्ट, देखें फोटो

1 फरवरी 2018

Subhash Ghai praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media
Bollywood

इस फिल्ममेकर के जन्मदिन पर ऐश्वर्या ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा, जानकर हो जाएंगे इंप्रेस

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat petition filed in high court against film aami
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद एक और फिल्म का विरोध, अब 'लव जेहाद' के समर्थन का आरोप

1 फरवरी 2018

shocking amitabh bachchan goodbye to twitter
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने अमिताभ को पछाड़ा तो जताई नाराजगी, बोले- 'अलविदा कहने का वक्त आ गया'

1 फरवरी 2018

women desire these qualities in man
Relationship

हर औरत चाहती है अपने होने वाले पति में ये खूबियां

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

INDvSA: Rain threat looms over Durban ahead of 1st ODI
Cricket News

INDvSA: इस वजह से पहले वन-डे पर मंडरा सकता खतरा

टीम इंडिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच गुरुवार से 6 वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला डरबन में भारतीय समय के अनुसार शाम 4.30 बजे से खेला जाना है।

1 फरवरी 2018

icc anti corruption Unit investigating a t20 match after players suicidal dismissals
Cricket News

मैच फिक्सिंग: अजीबो-गरीब तरीके से 46 रन पर लुढ़क गई यह टीम, ICC ने दिए जांच के आदेश

31 जनवरी 2018

shubhman gill is new yuvraj singh of punjab says harbhajan singh
Cricket News

मिल गया टीम इंडिया को नया युवराज, यकीन नहीं तो यह रहा सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

pakistan under 19 team needs coach like rahul dravid says ramiz raja
Cricket News

'पाकिस्तान अंडर-19 टीम को चाहिए राहुल द्रविड जैसा महान कोच'

31 जनवरी 2018

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

complete profile of under-19 player prithvi shaw
Cricket News

3 साल की उम्र में सिर से उठा मां का साया, आज बन गया अंडर-19 क्रिकेट का बेताज बादशाह

31 जनवरी 2018

Navi Mumbai boy Tanishq Gavate smashes 1,045 not out in local cricket match
Cricket News

मुंबई के 14 वर्षीय क्रिकेटर का कमाल, 2 दिन तक लगातार बल्लेबाजी कर ठोंक दिए 1045 रन

31 जनवरी 2018

bangladesh vs sri lanka first test mominul haque hits unbeaten 175 runs
Cricket News

BANvSL: पहले दिन श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाजों पर 'कहर' बनकर टूटा मोमिनुल हक का बल्ला, रहीम शतक से चूके

31 जनवरी 2018

bcci banned hyderabad captain ambati rayudu for two matches
Cricket News

अंपायर से उलझकर बुरे फंसे अंबाती रायडू, BCCI ने दी यह सजा

31 जनवरी 2018

complete profile of under-19 player ishan porel
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल में पाक को धूल चटाने वाला इशान, रोज 80 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर आज बना सफल गेंदबाज

31 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

AB de Villiers out from first three odis against India
Cricket News

INDvSA: वन-डे सीरीज से पहले द. अफ्रीका को लगा बड़ा झटका, बाहर हुआ उनका 'ट्रंप कार्ड'

30 जनवरी 2018

Batting first on this pitch was right call says virat kohli
Cricket News

विराट कोहली बोले- कोई मेरे फैसले से खुश नहीं हुआ, असलियत सिर्फ हम जानते थे

28 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa third test second day johannesburg live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: कहर बरपाती पिच में टीम इंडिया का पलटवार, सीरीज में पहली बार फ्रंटफुट पर

26 जनवरी 2018

south african fielders drop twice kohli's catch in johannesburg test
Cricket News

INDvSA: पूरी 'फिल्म' देखना चाहते थे अफ्रीकी फील्डर, कोहली 'ट्रेलर' दिखाकर लौटे

24 जनवरी 2018

team india may play without spinner in third test
Cricket News

कोहली ने तीसरे टेस्ट से पहले दिए संकेत, बिना स्पिनर के उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया

24 जनवरी 2018

coa to review team india test defeat againt south africa
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया के खराब प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा करेगी COA

23 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.