Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence. #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

Kohli isn’t looking good. Missed playing county because of an injury. Seemed to have picked up a niggle here. Indian cricket’s most important asset needs to be protected. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018

As for India, well, no easy solution to their batting woes. Best we control the controllables then. Like team selection & play the extra batsman in the next Test no matter what! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 12, 2018

Adil Rashid is first England player in 13 years to play a Test without getting to bat, without getting to bowl and without taking a catch.



Last was Gareth Batty against Bangladesh, also at Lord's, in 2005. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 12, 2018

(सबसे निराशाजनक रहा लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट में फाइट नहीं करना। यह देखना बहुत ही निराशाजनक रहा। किसी बल्लेबाज में विश्वास नहीं दिखा।)(कोहली अच्छे नहीं दिखे। चोट के कारण काउंटी नहीं खेल सके। ऐसा लगता है कि एक बार फिर दर्द से परेशान हैं। भारतीय क्रिकेट के सबसे महत्वपूर्ण खिलाड़ी को सुरक्षित रखने की जरूरत है।)(भारत के लिए खराब बल्लेबाजी का कोई आसान कारण नहीं दिखता। सर्वश्रेष्ठ होगा हम नियंत्रण करने वालों को नियंत्रित करें। टीम चयन और एक अतिरिक्त बल्लेबाज को मौका देना चाहिए, चाहे जो भी हो।)(आदिल राशिद 13 सालों में इंग्लैंड के पहले खिलाड़ी बने, जिन्होंने बिना बल्लेबाजी, बिना गेंदबाजी और एक भी कैच लिए बिना टेस्ट मैच जीता। इससे पहले गारेथ बैटी के साथ ऐसा हुआ था। 2005 में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ लॉर्ड्स में बैटी विजेता टीम का हिस्सा थे जबकि उन्होंने बल्लेबाजी, गेंदबाजी और एक भी कैच नहीं लिया।)