ENGvIND: लॉर्ड्स टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार, 'विराट ब्रिगेड' की जमकर हो रही आलोचना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 09:12 AM IST
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
टीम इंडिया को लॉर्ड्स स्टेडियम में रविवार को दूसरे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ एक पारी और 159 रन की शर्मनाक शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी। इस जीत के साथ ही मेजबान टीम ने पांच मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 की बढ़त बना ली है।
टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाजों ने एक बार फिर निराश किया और 'विराट ब्रिगेड' पहली व दूसरी पारी में क्रमशः 107 और 130 रन पर ढेर हो गई। इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया के लिए काल साबित हुए और उन्होंने अपनी स्विंग पर बल्लेबाजों को जमकर नचाया। स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड और क्रिस वोक्स भी पीछे नहीं रहे और प्रभावी प्रदर्शन किया।

टीम इंडिया की शर्मनाक हार के बाद ट्विटर पर जमकर आलोचना हो रही है। ट्विटर यूजर्स का मानना है कि भारतीय टीम ने लॉर्ड्स पर किसी प्रकार की लड़ाई नहीं की और आसानी से मेजबान टीम के सामने घुटने टेक दिए। टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने मेहमान टीम के प्रदर्शन को निराशाजनक करार दिया। देखिए टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद किस प्रकार की प्रतिक्रियाएं देखने को मिली:




(टीम इंडिया का लचर प्रदर्शन। जहां हम सभी अपनी टीम का समर्थन करना चाहते हैं, वहीं टीम को बिना फाइट किए घुटने टेकते देखने में बहुत ही निराशा होती है। उम्मीद है कि टीम इंडिया को वापसी करने के लिए विश्वास और मानसिक ताकत मिले।)
टीम इंडिया को इन क्रिकेटरों ने भी सुनाई खरीखोटी

virat kohli team india england cricket team india vs england 2018

