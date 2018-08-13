Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018
Lack of fight has been the most disappointing aspect. This is really painful to watch. No batsman exudes any confidence. #ENGvIND— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018
Kohli isn’t looking good. Missed playing county because of an injury. Seemed to have picked up a niggle here. Indian cricket’s most important asset needs to be protected. #EngvInd— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 12, 2018
As for India, well, no easy solution to their batting woes. Best we control the controllables then. Like team selection & play the extra batsman in the next Test no matter what!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 12, 2018
Adil Rashid is first England player in 13 years to play a Test without getting to bat, without getting to bowl and without taking a catch.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 12, 2018
Last was Gareth Batty against Bangladesh, also at Lord's, in 2005. #EngvInd
WE TAKE A 2-0 SERIES LEAD!! 🏴🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 12, 2018
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/rPi8Lk7eCR#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/olJqFYluQg
टीम इंडिया को दूसरे टेस्ट में रविवार को लॉर्ड्स के ऐतिहासिक मैदान पर इंग्लैंड के हाथों एक पारी और 159 रन के विशाल अंतर से शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी।
13 अगस्त 2018