टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों पर लक्ष्मी देवी मेहरबान, दोगुनी होगी सैलरी

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 01:13 PM IST
team indias cricketers salary may hike upto 100 percent

टीम इंडिया PC: hindustan times

टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों के 'अच्छे दिन' आने वाले हैं। आगामी सीजन में टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटरों और घरेलू खिलाड़ियों की सैलरी डबल हो सकती है। 
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित प्रशासक समिति (सीओए) एक फॉर्मूले पर काम कर रही है, जिसमें 180 करोड़ रुपए की मौजूदा रकम में 200 करोड़ जोड़ सकते हैं ताकि अगले सीजन में खिलाड़ियों की सैलरी में 100 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हो सके।

सूत्रों से जानकारी मिली है कि सीओए सीनियर और जूनियर टीमों की सैलरी बढ़ाने के लिए नए फॉर्मूले पर काम कर रही है। यह फॉर्मूला बीसीसीआई की महा इकाई के सामने बहाली के लिए दिखाया जाएगा। 

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और कोच रवि शास्त्री ने खिलाड़ियों की सैलरी बढ़ाने के लिए दमदार प्रेजेंटेशन दिया था, जो उनका मानना है कि लंबे समय से बाकी है।
नए फॉर्मूले से सैलरी में इतने रुपए का होगा इजाफा
Your Story has been saved!