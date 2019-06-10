शहर चुनें

युवराज के संन्यास लेते ही भावुक हुआ सोशल मीडिया, कहा- देश को दो विश्व कप देने के लिए थैंक्यू युवी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 07:18 PM IST
युवराज
युवराज - फोटो : SELF
टीम इंडिया के स्टार खिलाड़ी युवराज सिंह के अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास लेते ही देश का हर क्रिकेट प्रेमी भावुक हो गया। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग युवराज के प्रति अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं। युवी की पुरानी तस्वीरों से ट्विटर पटा पड़ा है और लोग युवी के छह छक्के से लेकर 2011 विश्व कप में युवराज के प्रदर्शन तक को याद कर रहे हैं। आइए दिखाते हैं आपको सोशल मीडिया के कुछ रिएक्शन..
yuvraj singh yuvraj singh retirement
