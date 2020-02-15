पांचवीं बेटी के पिता बने शाहिद अफरीदी, भड़कीं फैन बोली- महिला क्रिकेट टीम बनाओगे क्या?

The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 14, 2020
When will you understand to control the population in #Pakistan— Arzoo Kazmi (@Arzookazmi30) February 14, 2020
4 daughter's were not enough ?😏😏
Or just to get the male child you will make a girl's cricket team ?? 🤔🤔
If you want more children adopt some orphan and give them good life.
भाई बस कर अब🙏 ये कोई क्रिकेट ग्राउंड नहीं है, जो खेलते ही जा रहा— ᴶᵉⁿᶦˢʰ (@sir_jenishpatel) February 14, 2020
खेलते ही जा रहा है....🙃😆😂😂😂
Know the mentality. He will not stop till he has a son. In the process he may raise Pakistan women's cricket team.— Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) February 15, 2020
When you know it’s Afridi, there sure will be 6 as well. 😉😉— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 14, 2020
Congrats to all the Afridis !!
Afridi miyan, boom boom ko seriously le liye aap!— dimaagkoshot (@dimaagkoshot) February 14, 2020
Blessings, Mashallah & congratulations to you & family ☺️— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 14, 2020
Congratulations Lala.— Pakistan (Heaven On Earth) 🇵🇰 (@Tourism_In_PK) February 14, 2020
Mashallah.
So lucky to be a Daddy of five angles— 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦. (@dheetafridian__) February 14, 2020
Ma shaa Allah❤️❤️
Xoxo icici
15 फरवरी 2020