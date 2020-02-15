शहर चुनें

Shahid Afridi blessed with 5th daughter, Shares picture with family

पांचवीं बेटी के पिता बने शाहिद अफरीदी, भड़कीं फैन बोली- महिला क्रिकेट टीम बनाओगे क्या?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 09:21 AM IST
शाहिद अफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी - फोटो : ट्विटर
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर शाहिद अफरीदी पांचवीं बार पिता बने हैं। उनके घर पांचवीं बेटी ने जन्म लिया है। इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए इस धाकड़ खिलाड़ी ने पूरी दुनिया से इस खुशखबरी को साझा किया। उन्होंने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, 'ईश्वर का असीम आशीर्वाद और दया मुझ पर बरकरार है। मेरी चार अद्भुत बेटियां पहले से ही हैं और एक और के आ जाने से पांच हो गई हैं।' आप सभी के साथ इस खुशखुबरी को साझा कर रहा हूं।' 
भड़क उठी महिला फैन
shahid afridi शाहिद अफरीदी pakistan cricket team
