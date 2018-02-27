शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   shahid afridi became second most man of the match winner in cricket

VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का कमाल अब भी जारी, बने ऐसा करने वाले दुनिया के दूसरे खिलाड़ी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 08:02 PM IST
shahid afridi became second most man of the match winner in cricket
शाहिद अफरीदी - फोटो : File
पाकिस्तान के स्टार ऑलराउंडर शाहिद अफरीदी भले ही इंटरनेशल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन अब भी उनका कमाल मैदान पर बरकरार है। पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीसीएल) के तीसरे सीजन में सोमवार को कराची किंग्स और लाहौर कलंदर के बीच मैच खेला गया। कराची किंग्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सात विकेट पर 159 रन बनाए। इसके जवाब में लाहौर की पूरी टीम 19वें ओवर में 132 रन पर ढेर हो गई और इस तरह से कराची ने यह मैच 27 रन से अपने नाम किया। 
कराची की ओर से खेल रहे अफरीदी ने इस मैच में 4 ओवर में 19 रन देकर तीन विकेट झटके। उन्होंने पहले शोएल अख्तर, उमर अकमल और फिर फखर जमात को अपना शिकार बनाया। अफरीदी को उनकी इस घातक गेंदबाजी के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया। 
 





इस मैन ऑफ द मैच के साथ ही यह उनका टी20 क्रिकेट में 30वां खिताब है। इसके साथ ही वह टी20 क्रिकेट में दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा बार मैन ऑफ द मैच चुने जाने खिलाड़ी बने। उनसे आगे इस मामले में सिर्फ वेस्टइंडीज के ओपनर क्रिस गेल ही हैं। उनके नाम अब तक 53 बार मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब है। 

बता दें कि इंटरनेशनल टी-20 क्रिकेट में भी सबसे ज्यादा बार 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' पाने वाले खिलाड़ी शाहिद अफरीदी हैं। 2006- 2016 तक अफरीदी ने 98 मैचों में 11 बार 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' अवॉर्ड जीता है। 

RELATED

shahid afridi chris gayle psl

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Reason between Reason behind Sridevi and Boney Kapoor fights
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी-बोनी कपूर के बीच अक्सर इन बातों पर होता था झगड़ा, मौत के बाद खुल रहे राज

27 फरवरी 2018

Sridevi dead body reached Dubai international airport
Bollywood

एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा एक्ट्रेस श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर, हो रही है शव की जांच

27 फरवरी 2018

Raveena Tandon shared her work experience with Sridevi during film Laadla
Bollywood

रवीना टंडन ने श्रीदेवी के साथ बीते पलों को किया याद, शेयर की यह बात

27 फरवरी 2018

These three Bad Habits Actually Prove to High Intelligence
Weird Stories

बुद्धिमान लोगों में होती हैं ये 3 बुरी आदतें, आप में भी है क्या..?

27 फरवरी 2018

Keep your clothes in fridge instead of washing and see the magic
Weird Stories

गजब की टिप: धोने की बजाय फ्रिज में रखें कपड़े, अपनाकर देखें ये तरकीब

27 फरवरी 2018

makeup man subhash shinde revealed the sridevi behaviour on set
Bollywood

शादी के जश्न में मौजूद था श्रीदेवी का मेकअप मैन, अब सामने आकर खोले कई राज

27 फरवरी 2018

Actress Sridevi dead body will arrive by late evening today in Mumbai
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी मौत मामले में बोनी कपूर को क्लीन चिट, देर शाम मुंबई पहुंचेगा पार्थिव शव, कल अंतिम संस्कार

27 फरवरी 2018

Nephew reaches mortuary to claim Sridevi dead body and not Son Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

बेटा अर्जुन कपूर नहीं बल्कि ये रिश्तेदार श्रीदेवी का पार्थिव शरीर लेने पहुंचा शवगृह

27 फरवरी 2018

Renuka Shahane shared angry post against media on social media over Sridevi Death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद सलमान की इस 'भाभी' ने मीडिया को सुनाई खरी खोटी, दे डाली नसीहत

27 फरवरी 2018

simi garewal ‪similarities in the deaths of sridevi whitney houston
Bollywood

5 साल पहले के इस संयोग से है श्रीदेवी का कनेक्शन, बाथटब में हुआ था वो हादसा

27 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

bcci has announced indian women team against australia odi series
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई 'अग्निपरीक्षा' के लिए हुआ टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, मिताली 'ब्रिग्रेड' में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव

बीसीसीआई ने जानकारी दी है कि वन-डे सीरीज के बाद दोनों टीमों के बीच टी-20 सीरीज भी खेली जाएगी। इसके लिए टीम की घोषणा बाद में की जाएगी।

27 फरवरी 2018

vijay hazare trophy final karnataka beats saurashtra by 41 runs
Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: पुजारा के 94 रन की पारी पर फिरा पानी, कर्नाटक बना चैंपियन

27 फरवरी 2018

Imran Tahir shows eight pack abs during Pakistan Super League match
Cricket News

इमरान ताहिर की यह फोटो देखकर अब दोगुनी मेहनत करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे कोहली-पांड्या

26 फरवरी 2018

ex captain of england nasser hussain photo goes viral on twitter
Cricket News

तौलिया लपेटकर सड़क पर घूमता दिखा यह दिग्गज क्रिकेटर, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक

27 फरवरी 2018

rohit sharma to lead in sri lanka t20i tri series virat kohli and ms dhoni rested
Cricket News

Nidahas Trophy के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, रोहित शर्मा होंगे कप्तान, विराट-धोनी को मिला आराम

25 फरवरी 2018

bcci plan to host women t20 cricket matches during ipl
Cricket News

BCCI ने दिए संकेत, महिला क्रिकेटर्स भी खेल सकती हैं इस बार आईपीएल

27 फरवरी 2018

south african head coach ottis gibson reveal why we lost from team india
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया से मिली हार के बाद बौखलाए अफ्रीकी कोच गिब्सन, बताया- क्यों हारे हम

25 फरवरी 2018

Mohammad Hafeez impressed with kuldeep yadav and yuzvendra chahal
Cricket News

इन दो भारतीय गेंदबाज पर फिदा हुए पाकिस्तान के मोहम्मद हफीज, कहा- इनसे सीखने की जरूरत

26 फरवरी 2018

bcci refuses icc request to held a match in kolkata during 22 to 26 april
Cricket News

IPL: BCCI ने ICC को कहा- ना, गिर सकती है पाकिस्तानी टीम पर गाज

25 फरवरी 2018

Seth Rance control fire in Wairarapa pub
Cricket News

न्यूजीलैंड का यह क्रिकेटर बना 'मसीहा', जान पर खेलकर बुझाई घर में लगी आग

26 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

shahid afridi take a super catch in psl 2018
Cricket News

VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का यह कैच देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे 'ऑह माई गॉड'

24 फरवरी 2018

shahid-afridi-told-his-motive-to-ask-an-indian-supporter-to-straighten-her-national-flag/
Cricket News

अफरीदी का खुलासा, बताया- क्यों करवाया था फोटो खिंचवाते हुए तिरंगा सीधा

13 फरवरी 2018

Veda Krishnamurthy celebrate her catch like Shahid Afridi style
Cricket News

इस भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी ने मैदान पर मारा शाहिद अफरीदी का पोज, पाक से मिला ये जवाब

10 जनवरी 2018

shahid afridi and graeme smith joins ice cricket
Cricket News

बर्फ पर स्टार क्रिकेटरों के साथ खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे बूम-बूम अफरीदी और स्मिथ

26 दिसंबर 2017

shahid afridis pakhtoons beat virender sehwags maratha arabians by 25 runs in t10 league
Cricket News

T10 League: पहली गेंद पर आउट हुए सहवाग, शाहिद अफरीदी ने पूरी की हैट्रिक

15 दिसंबर 2017

Shahid Afridi take Dhaka Dynamites into bpl final
Cricket News

BPL: अफरीदी ने बल्ले और बॉल से किया कमाल, ढाका डायनामाइट्स को पहुंचा फाइनल में

9 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.