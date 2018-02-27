VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का कमाल अब भी जारी, बने ऐसा करने वाले दुनिया के दूसरे खिलाड़ी

{"_id":"5a956aaa4f1c1bdd0b8b63c8","slug":"shahid-afridi-became-second-most-man-of-the-match-winner-in-cricket","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0905\u092b\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0905\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

पाकिस्तान के स्टार ऑलराउंडर शाहिद अफरीदी भले ही इंटरनेशल क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह चुके हैं लेकिन अब भी उनका कमाल मैदान पर बरकरार है। पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (पीसीएल) के तीसरे सीजन में सोमवार को कराची किंग्स और लाहौर कलंदर के बीच मैच खेला गया। कराची किंग्स ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए सात विकेट पर 159 रन बनाए। इसके जवाब में लाहौर की पूरी टीम 19वें ओवर में 132 रन पर ढेर हो गई और इस तरह से कराची ने यह मैच 27 रन से अपने नाम किया।कराची की ओर से खेल रहे अफरीदी ने इस मैच में 4 ओवर में 19 रन देकर तीन विकेट झटके। उन्होंने पहले शोएल अख्तर, उमर अकमल और फिर फखर जमात को अपना शिकार बनाया। अफरीदी को उनकी इस घातक गेंदबाजी के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।इस मैन ऑफ द मैच के साथ ही यह उनका टी20 क्रिकेट में 30वां खिताब है। इसके साथ ही वह टी20 क्रिकेट में दुनिया के दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा बार मैन ऑफ द मैच चुने जाने खिलाड़ी बने। उनसे आगे इस मामले में सिर्फ वेस्टइंडीज के ओपनर क्रिस गेल ही हैं। उनके नाम अब तक 53 बार मैन ऑफ द मैच का खिताब है।बता दें कि इंटरनेशनल टी-20 क्रिकेट में भी सबसे ज्यादा बार 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' पाने वाले खिलाड़ी शाहिद अफरीदी हैं। 2006- 2016 तक अफरीदी ने 98 मैचों में 11 बार 'मैन ऑफ द मैच' अवॉर्ड जीता है।