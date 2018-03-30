The world simply wants to see you cry, once you have cried they will feel satisfied and live happily ever after. If only Empathy was not just a Word and people still had it. God give @stevesmith49 and Bancroft all the strength to come out of this.🙏— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 30, 2018
And @davidwarner31 will also need the strength to fight it out, hopefully their players union will provide them with all the support.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 30, 2018
धोनी का एक वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें वह एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान अपनी टीम की वापसी पर बोल रहे हैं और बोलते-बोलते भावुक हो जाते हैं।
30 मार्च 2018