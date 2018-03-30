शहर चुनें

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद पर पहली बार बोले अश्विन, स्मिथ-वॉर्नर के लिए भगवान से मांगी यह दुआ

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 07:20 PM IST
रविचंद्रन अश्विन
रविचंद्रन अश्विन
टीम इंडिया के ऑफ स्पिन गेंदबाज रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद में फंसे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर का समर्थन किया है। इससे पहले कई सारे क्रिकेटर स्मिथ-वॉर्नर का समर्थन कर चुके हैं, जिसमें  सचिन तेंदुलकर, गौतम गंभीर, रोहित शर्मा और फाफ डु प्लेसिस का नाम शामिल है।
गौरतलब है कि ऑस्ट्रलिया पहुंचने के बाद स्मिथ ने इस मसले पर मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए और प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी गलती को भी स्वीकारा। इसके साथ वह इस हरकत के लिए सबसे माफी मांगी और मीडिया के सामने वह फूट-फूटकर रोने भी लगे थे। जिसके बाद अश्विन ने कहा, 'दुनिया सिर्फ आपको रूलाना चाहती है, एक बार आप रो दिए तो वे संतुष्ट हो जाएंगे और इसके बाद खुश रहेंगे।' अश्विन ने उम्मीद जताते हुए कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी इस विवाद को भुलाकर आगे बढ़े।
 

