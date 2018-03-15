शहर चुनें

Video: टीम इंडिया की बल्लेबाज ने मारा छक्का, स्कोरबोर्ड बिखर गया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 11:54 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने गुरुवार को दूसरे वन-डे में भारतीय महिला टीम को 60 रन से हराकर तीन मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 की अजय बढ़त बना ली है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले बल्लेबाजी की और 'मिताली ब्रिगेड' के सामने 288 रन का लक्ष्य रखा। जवाब में भारतीय टीम 227 रन पर ढेर हो गई। हालांकि, भारतीय महिला टीम की बल्लेबाज अपने शॉट के कारण आकर्षण का केंद्र बन गई।
दरअसल, भारतीय पारी के दौरान 40वें ओवर की दूसरी गेंद पर पूजा वस्त्राकर ने जेस जोनासेन की गेंद पर छक्का जमाया। यह गेंद सीधे बाउंड्री लाइन के पार लगे स्कोरबोर्ड पर जाकर टकराई। स्कोरबोर्ड पर लगे अंक गिरकर जमीन पर बिखर गए। यह देख गेंदबाज जोनासेन भी मुस्कुराई और दर्शकों ने इस शॉट पर भरपूर तालियां बजाई।





बहरहाल, टीम इंडिया के लिए मौजूदा वन-डे सीरीज अच्छी नहीं बीती है। भारतीय टीम को पहले मैच में 8 विकेट जबकि दूसरे मैच में 60 रन के विशाल अंतर की शिकस्त झेलनी पड़ी। अब टीम इंडिया अपना सम्मान बचाने के लिए रविवार को खेलेगी।

pooja vastrakar indian women cricket team australia women cricket team indvaus

Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

