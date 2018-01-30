अपना शहर चुनें

हार्दिक पांड्या की तुलना कपिल देव से करने पर भड़के अजहरुद्दीन, दे डाला बड़ा बयान

Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 10:16 PM IST
Pointless comparing between Hardik Pandya and Kapil Dev says Mohammed Azharuddin
हार्दिक और अजहरुद्दीन - फोटो : File
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व दिग्गज कप्तान मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन ने कहा है कि कपिल देव जैसा दूसरा महान ऑलराउंडर कोई नहीं हो सकता है, इसलिए हार्दिक पांड्या की तुलना उनसे करना गलत है। 

बता दें कि हार्दिक पांड्या ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ केपाटउन में 93 रन की पारी खेली थी और तब से उनकी तुलना कपिल देव से होने लगी थी। इस पर अजहरुद्दीन ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि कपिल जैसा दूसरा कोई पैदा हो ही नहीं सकता है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि यह ठीक नहीं है कि कपिल देव जैसा कोई पैदा नहीं सकता। हालांकि उनकी तरह मेहनती खिलाड़ी बनना बेहद कठिन है। वह अपने दौर में एक दिन में 20 से 25 ओवर फेंक दिया करते थे। लेकिन अब कई गेंदबाज ऐसा नहीं कर पाते हैं। उन्होंने उतनी मेहनत उस समय की है, जिसकी तुलना अतुलनीय है। 

अजहरुद्दीन ने टीम इंडिया को तीसरा टेस्ट जीतने पर बधाई दी। हालांकि उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट में अजिंक्य रहाणे और भुवनेश्वर कुमार को बाहर बैठाए जाने पर कप्तान विराट कोहली के इस फैसले पर नाराजगी जाहिर की। उन्होंने कहा कि यह दोनों खिलाड़ी जरूर खेलने चाहिए थे, हालांकि एक कप्तान का अपना नजरिया होता है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि जोहानसबर्ग टेस्ट में हम नंबर वन टीम की तरह खेले और आखिरी टेस्ट जीतकर अपना सम्मान बचाया। टीम इंडिया ने इस मैच में बल्लेबाजी और गेंदबाजी दोनों कमाल की की।

mohammed azharuddin kapil dev hardik pandya

