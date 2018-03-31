शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   miami open 2018 John Isner beats Juan Martin del Potro in semi final

मियामी ओपनः डेल पोत्रो को मात देकर फाइनल में पहुंचे अमेरिकी खिलाड़ी इस्नर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 03:58 PM IST
जॉन इस्नर
जॉन इस्नर - फोटो : file
मियामी ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में शनिवार को इस टूर्नामेंट के प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे अर्जेंटीना के जुआन मार्टिन डेल पोत्रो को अमेरिका के जॉन इस्नर के हाथों शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। इस्नर ने पोत्रो को लगातार सेटों में 6-1, 7-6 से मात देकर मियामी ओपन के फाइनल में अपनी जगह बना ली है। 
इस्नर ने पहला गेम तो आसानी से जीत लिया लेकिन दूसरे गेम में पोत्रो को हराने के लिए उन्हें कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। पोत्रो ने वापसी की भरपूर कोशिश की लेकिन इस्नर ने अपनी लय बरकरार रखी और गेम जीतकर फाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की की।  

दोनों के बीच 1 घंटे 23 मिनट तक यह मुकाबला हुआ। इस मैच को जीतने के बाद इस्नर का फाइनल में मुकाबला वर्ल्ड नंबर 5 एलेक्जेंडर ज्वेरेव से होगा। जर्मनी के एलेक्जेंडर ने दूसरे सेमीफाइनल में स्पेन के पाब्लो कारेनो बुस्ता को 7-6, 6-2 से हराने में कामयाब रहे। 

RELATED

miami open 2018 john isner juan martin del potro

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

deepika ranveer marriage
Bollywood

दीपिका-रणवीर की शादी की खबर ने मचाया तहलका, यूजर्स ने मांगा पक्का सबूत

31 मार्च 2018

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ने बनाया बड़ा रिकॉर्ड, शूटिंग शुरू होने से पहले ही कमा लिए 200 करोड़

31 मार्च 2018

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

आत्मकथा लिखने के फेर में जले नवाजुद्दीन के हाथ, क्या संजय दत्त लिख पाएंगे अपनी जिंदगी का सच?

31 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline fernandez
Bollywood

भांजे की बर्थ डे पार्टी में बॉबी देओल, जैकलिन संग जमकर झूमे सलमान, देखें वीडियो

31 मार्च 2018

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

38 की उम्र तक 100 फिल्में कर सुपरस्टार बनी थीं मीना कुमारी, करियर के चरम पर कट गई थी अंगुलियां

31 मार्च 2018

meena kumari
Bollywood

आखिरी वक्त में कंगाल हो गई थीं मीना कुमारी, हीरोइन को फ्री में देना पड़ा था करोड़ों का बंगला

31 मार्च 2018

मीना कुमारी
Bollywood

जन्म के बाद मीना कुमारी को यतीमखाने छोड़ आए थे पिता, शोहरत भी नहीं दिला सकी खुशी

31 मार्च 2018

Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

तो इस कारण से IPL ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में परफॉर्म नहीं कर पाएंगे रणवीर सिंह, वजह भी जान लें

31 मार्च 2018

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन-करीना की फिल्म के 2 साल पूरे होने पर फैंस को मिला तोहफा, मिनटों में वायरल हुआ वीडियो

31 मार्च 2018

Ajay
Bollywood

अजय देवगन ने एक्ट्रेस के साथ किया ऐसा 'बेहूदा मजाक', रोक ना पाई आंसू

31 मार्च 2018

Most Read

ऑस्ट्रेलिया महिला क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

AUSvENG Final: मेग लैनिंग की बदौलत कंगारू ने रचा इतिहास, ट्राई सीरीज में इंग्लैंड को दी करारी शिकस्त

ऑस्ट्रेलिया महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने शनिवार को मुंबई में खेले गए ट्राई नेशन टी-20 सीरीज के फाइनल मुकाबले में मेग लैनिंग (88* रन, 45 गेंद, 16 चौके और 1 छक्के) की शानदार पारी की बदौलत इंग्लैंड को 57 रनों से हराकार इतिहास रच दिया।

31 मार्च 2018

इरफान पठान
Cricket News

इरफान पठान को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बनाया गया इस टीम का कोच

31 मार्च 2018

जिम्बाब्वे क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

जिम्बाब्वे क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने लिया हैरान करने वाला फैसला, कप्तान समेत पूरा कोचिंग स्टाफ सस्पेंड

31 मार्च 2018

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

स्मिथ के बाद वॉर्नर भी प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में फूट-फूटकर रोए, कहा- जब तक जिंदा हूं पछताता रहूंगा

31 मार्च 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

आखिरकार स्मिथ के लिए आई खुशखबरी, राजस्थान रॉयल्स में फिर हो सकती है वापसी

30 मार्च 2018

कुसल परेरा
Cricket News

IPL 2018: सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की उम्मीदों पर फिरा पानी, श्रीलंका के इस खिलाड़ी ने खेल से किया मना

30 मार्च 2018

युजवेंद्र चहल
Cricket News

VIDEO: युजवेंद्र चहल ने खुलेआम बरसाई गोलियां, राइफल उठाकर बोले- बड़ा भारी है

30 मार्च 2018

रिषभ पंत
Cricket News

IPL के लिए खास स्किल पर काम कर रहे हैं रिषभ पंत, शास्त्री ने दी है यह सलाह

31 मार्च 2018

हैदराबाद सनराइजर्स
Cricket News

IPL 2018: हैदराबाद ने धवन को फिर दिया झटका, इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी को बनाया उपकप्तान

30 मार्च 2018

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्मिथ के आंसू ले आए क्रिकेट जगत में बाढ़, रोहित-डुप्लेसी ने किया समर्थन

29 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.