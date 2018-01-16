Download App
इरफान 17 साल बाद बड़ौदा को कहेंगे बाय-बाय, नई टीम से खेलने के लिए मांगी एनओसी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 01:27 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर खिलाड़ी इरफान पठान ने डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट में बड़ौदा की बजाय किसी दूसरे राज्य से खेलने की अनुमति मांगी है। इसके लिए उन्होंने बड़ौदा क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (बीसीए) से एनओसी मांगा है ताकि वह किसी दूसरी टीम के साथ अपनी नई पारी की शुरुआत कर सकें। पठान ने यह फैसला उन्हें कप्तान के पद से हटाए जाने के बाद लिया है।

गौरतलब है  कि 33 साल का यह क्रिकेटर पिछले 17  सालों से बड़ौदा की तरफ से खेल रहा था। हाल ही में हुई रणजी टॉफी में उन्होंने 80 रन बनाकर सीजन की लाजवाब शुरआत की थी, लेकिन सिर्फ दो मैच खेलने के बाद उन्हें बाहर कर दिया गया। इतना ही नहीं, कप्तान के पद से हटाए जाने के बाद उन्हें सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में बड़ौदा की टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया था।

इसके बाद इरफान पठान ने बीसीए से उन्हें एनओसी देने का आग्रह किया ताकि वह किसी दूसरे स्टेट की टीम से खेल सकें। सूत्रों की मानें तो इरफान पठान ने कई दूसरी टीमों के साथ खेलने के लिए संपर्क साधा है। इस दौरान कई स्टेट टीमों के नजर इरफान पठान पर लगातार बनी हुई है क्योंकि उनके पास अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट खेलने का अच्छा-खासा अनुभव है।

बताते चलें कि टीम इंडिया की तरफ से 120 वनडे मैच खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी इरफान पठान के नाम 173 विकेट दर्ज हैं, जबकि बल्लेबाजी करते हुए उन्होंने 1,544 रन भी बनाए हैं। वहीं, अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में उन्होंने 29 मैच खेलकर 100 विकेट लिए हैं और 1,105 रन बनाए हैं।
irfan pathan baroda cricket association ranji trophy cricket

