Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2021: Social media reactions after Chennai Super Kings win the title for fourth time

IPL 2021: चेन्नई ने चौथी बार जीता खिताब, सोशल मीडिया पर आई प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़, पढ़ें किसने क्या कहा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sat, 16 Oct 2021 12:48 AM IST

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की अगुवाई में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने चौथी बार आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। चेन्नई की टीम ने कई बार पिछड़ने के बाद वापसी और अंत में बाजी अपने नाम करने में सफल रही। मैच के बाद लोग और पूर्व खिलाड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं।
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स - फोटो : [email protected]
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की अगुवाई में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने चौथी बार आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। दुबई के अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्टेडियम में खेले गए खिताबी मुकाबले में चेन्नई ने कोलकाता को 27 रनों से हरा दिया। फाइनल में चेन्नई की टीम ने कई बार पिछड़ने के बाद वापसी और अंत में बाजी अपने नाम करने में सफल रही। मैच के बाद लोग और पूर्व खिलाड़ी सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार प्रतिक्रिया दे रहे हैं।
