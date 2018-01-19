Download App
ICC U19 WC: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पीएनजी को 311 रनों के रौंदा, मैकस्वीने ने खेली तूफानी पारी

Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 07:38 PM IST
icc u19 world cup australia beats png by 311 runs
पीएनजी बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया - फोटो : File
लिंकन में खेले गए ग्रुप बी के दूसरे मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पापुआ न्यू गिनी को 311 रनों से करारी शिकस्त दी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से नाथन मैकस्वीने ने शानदार 156 रन की पारी खेली, वहीं जेसन रॉल्स्टन ने घातक गेंदबाजी का प्रदर्शन करते हुए 15 देकर 7 विकेट झटके। 

पापुआ न्यू गिनी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया, लेकिन ये फैसला बिल्कुल गलत साबित हुआ। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम ने निर्धारित 50 ओवरों में 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 370 रनों का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया।

हालांकि एक समय महज 3 रन पर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का पहला विकेट गिर गया था, लेकिन इसके बाद जेसन सांघा और मैक्कस्वीनी के बीच दूसरे विकेट के लिए 250 रनों की मैराथन साझेदारी हुई। मध्यक्रम में परम उप्पल ने भी 42 गेंदों पर 61 रनों की ताबड़तोड़ पारी खेलकर कंगारू टीम को बड़े स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। 

इतने बड़े लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी पापुआ न्यू गिनी की पूरी टीम महज 59 रनों पर ही सिमट गई। नाथन मैक्कस्वीनी को उनकी 156 रनों की बेहतरीन पारी के लिए मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।
png v aus icc under 19 world cup jason sangha

