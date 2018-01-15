Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   hardik pandya did a big mistake while taking single in centurion test

हार्दिक पांड्या बन गए टीम इंडिया के 'विलेन', मैदान पर ही फूटा कोहली का गुस्सा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 07:23 PM IST
hardik pandya did a big mistake while taking single in centurion test
हार्दिक पांडया - फोटो : BCCI
टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर हार्दिक पांड्या ने सेंचुरियन में खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के तीसरे दिन बल्लेबाजी करते हुए इतनी बड़ी गतली कर, जिसकी उम्मीद शायद किसी को नहीं रही होगी। 

हो सकता था कि अगर वो रन आउट न होते तो विराट कोहली के साथ मिलकर बड़ी साझेदारी कर जाते और टीम इंडिया पहली पारी में बढ़त लेने में कामयाब रहती। लेकिन 15 रन बनाकर खेल रहे पांड्या रबाडा की बॉल पर मिडऑन पर शॉट मारकर रन लेना चाहते थे। नॉन स्ट्राइक पर खड़े कोहली ने उन्हें रन लेने से मनाकर दिया। इस पर पांड्या वापस मुड़कर क्रीज पर जाने की कोशिश कर ही रहे थे कि फिलेंडर ने इतनी देर में बॉल विकेट पर मार दी। 

इसके बाद दक्षिण अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ियों ने अपील की। लेग अंपायर ने इसका फैसला लेने के लिए थर्ड अंपायर का सहारा लिया। टीवी अंपायर ने जब रिप्ले में देखा तो पांड्या का पैर और बल्ला दोनों हवा में था। 

अगर पांड्या ने जरा-सी भी तेजी दिखाई होती तो वो आराम से क्रीज में पहुंच सकते थे, लेकिन उनकी इस लापरवाही की वजह से बहुत ही अहम मौके पर उनका विकेट गंवा दिया। उनके आउट दिए जाने पर सामने खड़े कोहली और ड्रेसिंग रूम में बैठे कोच रवि शास्त्री ने भी नाराजगी व्यक्त की। 

देखिए पांड्या का रन आउट-
 

RELATED

 
hardik pandya virat kohli ind v sa

Spotlight

twinkle khanna on akshay kumar next film padman and padmaavat
Bollywood

क्या 'पद्मावत' से डर गई ट्विंकल, 'पैडमैन' को लेकर दिया ये बड़ा बयान

15 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap film mukkabaaz day 3 collection
Bollywood

दमदार स्क्रिप्ट का 'मुक्काबाज' को मिला फायदा, वीकेंड पर बढ़ा कलेक्शन

15 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan dream project mahabharat will be divided into 5 movies
Bollywood

2018 के बाद 10 साल तक कोई और फिल्म नहीं करेंगे आमिर, जान लीजिए क्या है वजह

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss winners of all seasons salman khan
Television

कोई ढाबा चला रहा तो कोई बन गया नेता, जानिए क्या कर रहे हैं Bigg Boss के पिछले विजेता

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale puneesh sharma and bandgi kalra performed
Television

Bigg Boss 11: फिनाले में पुनीश-बंदगी की सिजलिंग परफॉर्मेंस, रोमांस से पानी में लगा दी आग

15 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 finale winner shilpa shinde 5th female contestant
Television

Bigg Boss 11: कॉलेज ड्रॉपआउट शिल्पा बनीं 5वीं फीमेल विजेता, इन 4 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने भी जीता था शो

15 जनवरी 2018

This Is Why Castor Seeds Are Considered As Natural Anti Pregnancy Pill
Healthy Food

गर्भनिरोधक गोली नहीं, बस खाएं ये चीज, नहीं होंगी प्रेग्नेंट

15 जनवरी 2018

Bollywood Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh Fitness Routine
Fitness

ये है नील नितिन मुकेश की 'चोर बॉडी' का राज़...

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in ISRO for post of Junior Research Fellow
Government Jobs

इसरो में जूनियर रिसर्च फेलो बनने का मौका, ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें

15 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Social Welfare Department for post of Anganwadi worker and others
Government Jobs

बिहार के समाज कल्याण विभाग में बंपर वैकेंसी, 10वीं और 8वीं पास के लिए भी मौका

15 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

india vs south africa second test centurion third day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA Live: बारिश ने रोका खेल, दक्षिण अफ्रीका का स्कोर दो विकेट पर 68 रन

विराट कोहली (153) की बेहतरीन पारी की बदौलत सोमवार को दूसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन टीम इंडिया की पहली पारी लंच के बाद 91.1 ओवर में 307 रन बनाकर ऑलआउट हुई।

15 जनवरी 2018

ganguly and sehwag imprese to watch Kamlesh Nagarkoti and shivam mavi speed
Cricket News

अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कपः इन दो तेज गेंदबाजों की रफ्तार देखकर क्लीन बोल्ड हुए 'दादा' और 'वीरू', फिर कहा यह

15 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test centurion second day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया का जोरदार जवाब, कप्तान कोहली ने अफ्रीकी गेंदबाजों को किया पस्त

15 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa cape town first test fourth day live updates
Cricket News

फिलेंडर के 'छक्के' से दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जीता पहला टेस्ट, टीम इंडिया को 72 रन से दी मात

9 जनवरी 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara made first golden duck in his Test career
Cricket News

INDvSA:शमी की सेंचुरी से पुजारा के जीरो तक, बने तीन ऐसे रिकॉर्ड जो जानना चाहेंगे आप

15 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test first day centurion live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने की जोरदार वापसी, मार्करम-अमला ने खेली उम्दा पारी

13 जनवरी 2018

sunil Gavaskar raised quetions on team india for shikhar dhawan exit
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया पर भड़के गावस्कर, बोले- हमेशा इसी खिलाड़ी को बनाया जाता है 'बली का बकरा'

13 जनवरी 2018

hardik pandya takes a splendid catch of kagiso rabada
Cricket News

पांड्या ने नहीं पकड़ा होता उड़कर ये कैच तो मुश्किल होती टीम इंडिया की वापसी

14 जनवरी 2018

shakib al hasan and tamim iqbal brilliant performances gives an easy win to bangladesh over zimbabwe
Cricket News

BANvZIM: शकिब-इकबाल के बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन से बांग्लादेश ने जिम्बाब्वे को चटाई धूल

15 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018 auction here is 36 players Base prices
Cricket News

IPL 2018 में नीलाम होने वाले स्टार खिलाड़ियों की बेस प्राइस का हुआ खुलासा

15 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

hardik pandya takes a splendid catch of kagiso rabada
Cricket News

पांड्या ने नहीं पकड़ा होता उड़कर ये कैच तो मुश्किल होती टीम इंडिया की वापसी

14 जनवरी 2018

kagiso rabada complaining on behalf of his girlfriend to captain faf du plessis
Cricket News

तेज गेंदबाज रबाडा को कैप्टन ने किया KISS, अब गर्लफ्रेंड से सुननी पड़ रही ऐसी बातें

11 जनवरी 2018

hardik pandya says We will come back harder and stronger in Pretoria
Cricket News

पहला टेस्ट हारने के बाद पांड्या ने किया ऐसा वादा, जिसे पढ़कर चौड़ा हो जाएगा हर भारतीय का सीना

10 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa first test third day cape town live updates
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया-द.अफ्रीका के बीच तीसरे दिन का खेल बारिश के कारण रद्द, नहीं फिकी एक भी गेंद

8 जनवरी 2018

south african players make fun of india kohli and pandya take revenge
Cricket News

प्लेसी के विकेट पर अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ियों ने उड़ाया टीम इंडिया का मजाक, कोहली-पांड्या ने दिया करारा जवाब

6 जनवरी 2018

hardik pandya and krunal dances in mehandi ceremony
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या ने बड़े भाई संग जमकर किया डांस, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

27 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.