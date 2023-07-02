Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   england vs australia Mitchell Starc catch controversy glenn mcgrath statement and MCC Rule

ENG vs AUS: स्टार्क के कैच पर बवाल, मैकग्रा ने जताई नाराजगी; अंपायरों को मिला एमसीसी का साथ, जानें पूरा मामला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:33 PM IST
सार

मिचेल स्टार्क के कैच को लेकर मिरिलिबोन क्रिकेट क्लब ने साफ किया है कि कैच पकड़ने के बाद जब फील्डर अपने शरीर और गेंद पर पूरी तरह नियंत्रण हासिल कर लेता है, तभी कैच पूरा माना जाता है। इस लिहाज से स्टार्क का कैच पूरा नहीं था, क्योंकि उनका शरीर नियंत्रित नहीं था।
 

england vs australia Mitchell Starc catch controversy glenn mcgrath statement and MCC Rule
इंग्लैंड बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
Follow Us

एशेज टेस्ट सीरीज में मिचेल स्टार्क के कैच का विवाद अब खत्म होता दिख रहा है। क्रिकेट के नियम बनाने और उनकी समीक्षा करने वाले क्लब (मेरिलिबोन क्रिकेट क्लब) ने अंपायरों का साथ दिया है। एमसीसी की तरफ से कहा गया कि नियम के अनुसार कैच पूरा करने के लिए खिलाड़ी को गेंद के साथ-साथ अपने शरीर पर भी पूरा नियंत्रण हासिल करना होता है, जबकि स्टार्क ने अपने शरीर पर पूरा नियंत्रण नहीं हासिल किया था। इसी वजह से यह कैच मान्य नहीं था। 


लॉर्ड्स में चौथे दिन मिचेल स्टार्क का कैच तीसरे अंपायर ने अमान्य करार दिया था, क्योंकि उनका अपने शरीर पर पूरा नियंत्रण नहीं था। दिन का खेल खत्म होने से पहले बेन डकेट ने अपर कट खेला और गेंद हवा में चली गई। स्टार्क ने कैच पकड़ा और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम विकेट का जश्न मनाने लगी। हालांकि, ऐसा नहीं हुआ। अंपायरों ने कैच की समीक्षा के लिए तीसरे अंपायर की मदद ली और रीप्ले में दिखा कि डाइव लगाते समय गेंद जमीन से छू गई थी। इसके बाद बल्लेबाज डकेट को नॉट आउट दिया गया।

 

मैक्ग्रा ने क्या कहा?
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी तीसरे अंपायर के इस फैसले से हैरान रह गए। कप्तान कमिंस ने अंपायरों से बात भी की। कमेंट्री के दौरान पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलिया खिलाड़ी ग्लेन मैकग्रा ने कहा "मुझे खेद है, यह सबसे घटिया चीज है जो मैंने कभी देखी है। उन्होंने (स्टार्क ने) उस गेंद को नियंत्रण में कर लिया है। वह गेंद नियंत्रण में है। मैंने वह सब कुछ देखा है जो यह गेम पेश करता है। यदि वह आउट नहीं है, तो अब तक लिया गया कोई भी अन्य कैच आउट नहीं होना चाहिए। यह एक अपमान है।"

एमसीसी ने क्या कहा?
एमसीसी ने ट्विटर पर लिखा "नियम 33.3 स्पष्ट रूप से कहता है कि कैच तभी पूरा होता है जब क्षेत्ररक्षक का 'गेंद और उसके शरीर पर पूरा नियंत्रण' हो। गेंद उससे पहले जमीन को नहीं छू सकती। इस विशेष घटना में, मिचेल स्टार्क, अभी भी फिसल रहे थे और गेंद जमीन को रगड़ रही थी, उनका शरीर नियंत्रण में नहीं था।"
 

पिछले कुछ हफ्तों में टेस्ट में मैदान के करीब से कैच लपकने के कई मौके आए हैं, जिसकी शुरुआत विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में कैमरून ग्रीन के शुभमन गिल को आउट के लिए शानदार कैच से हुई। जहां गिल आउट होने के बाद काफी गुस्से में थे। इससे पहले इस टेस्ट में, स्टीवन स्मिथ ने पहली पारी में जो रूट को आउट करने के लिए एक कैच पकड़ा था, जिसे तीसरे अंपायर ने चेक किया था, जबकि एजबेस्टन में मार्नस लाबुशेन के शॉर्ट लेग कैच को स्टार्क के समान परिस्थितियों में नॉट आउट करार दिया गया था।

ऐसा माना गया कि मिचेल स्टार्क ने कैच लेने के बाद गेंद को जमीन पर छोड़ दिया था। यदि कैच साफ होता तो इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 5 विकेट पर 113 रन होता और वह मैच में लगभग पिछड़ जाता। मैच के आखिरी दिन इंग्लैंड को जीत के लिए छह विकेट शेष रहते हुए 257 रन की जरूरत है, लेकिन डकेट के साथ क्रीज पर बेन स्टोक्स की मौजूदगी उन्हें विश्वास दिलाती है कि एक और शानदार लक्ष्य हासिल करना संभव है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited

फॉन्ट साइज चुनने की सुविधा केवल
एप पर उपलब्ध है

बेहतर अनुभव के लिए
4.3
ब्राउज़र में ही
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed