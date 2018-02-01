अपना शहर चुनें

फिक्स था दुबई स्टार्स और शारजाह वॉरियर्स के बीच खेला गया मैच, ICC को मिले सबूत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 10:34 PM IST
Dubai Star v Sharjah Warriors match was fixed icc gets evidence
dubai t20
अजमान ऑल स्टार्स टी20 टूर्नामेंट में दुबई स्टार्स और शारजाह वॉरियर्स के बीच खेले गए मैच में आईसीसी को भ्रष्टाचार के सबूत मिले हैं। हालांकि आईसीसी इसमें हुए भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकती है। इसके पीछे आईसीसी का कहना है कि यह टूर्नामेंट हमारे अधिकार क्षेत्र में नहीं आता है। 

बता दें कि दुबई में खेले जा रहे टूर्नामेंट में 24 जनवरी को खेले गए मैच में दुबई स्टार्स के बल्लेबाज जिस तरह से रन आउट और स्टंप हो रहे थे, उसके बाद इस बात का अंदेशा हो गया था कि इस मैच में कोई तो गड़बड़ी है। इसके बाद आईसीसी की एंटी करंप्शन यूनिट ने इसके मैच की जांच की। करंप्शन यूनिट ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में इस बात के पुख्ता सबूत प्राप्त किए हैं कि यह मैच फिक्स था। 

एंटी करंप्शन यूनिट के मैनेजर एलेक्स मार्शल ने कहा कि इस टूर्नामेंट को अमीरात क्रिकेट बोर्ड से मान्यता नहीं मिली थी, लिहाजा ईसीबी या आईसीसी भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक नियमों के तहत कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकते।

t20 ajman all stars league icc dubai stars v sharjah warriors

