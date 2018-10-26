Team for three T20I match series against Windies announced— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018
Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem
वेस्टइंडीज के कोच स्टुअर्ट लॉ खुश हैं कि उनके बल्लेबाज भारतीय गेंदबाजी लाइन अप में बदलाव कराने के लिये बाध्य करने में सफल रहे...
26 अक्टूबर 2018