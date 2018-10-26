शहर चुनें

INDvWI: वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 टीम का एलान, विराट को आराम तो रोहित को कमान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 26 Oct 2018 11:57 PM IST
टीम इंडिया
टीम इंडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच होने वाले 3 मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के लिए बीसीसीआई ने शुक्रवार को 16 सदस्यीय टीम का एलान कर दिया है। बता दें कि दोनों टीमों के बीच अभी वन-डे सीरीज चल ही रही है।
वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेले जाने वाले टी-20 सीरीज में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली को आराम दिया गया है। टीम की कमान हिटमैन रोहित शर्मा संभालेंगे। वहीं, शाहवाज नदीम और खलील अहमद को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

टी-20 टीमः
रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल, दिनेश कार्तिक, मनीष पांडे, श्रेयस अय्यर, श्रषभ पंत, क्रुणाल पांड्या, वाशिंगटन सुंदर, यजुवेंद्र चहल, कुलदीप यादव, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, जसप्रीत बुमराह, खलील अहमद, उमेश यादव और शाहनावज नदीम।
 

india vs west indies indvwi indvwi t20i भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज टी-20 सीरीज
We have forced indian side to bring back Bhuvneshwar kumar and Jasprit Bumrah
Cricket News

विंडीज कोच ने तीसरे वन-डे से पहले भरा दम, बोले- बुमराह-भुवी को वापसी के लिए मजबूर किया

वेस्टइंडीज के कोच स्टुअर्ट लॉ खुश हैं कि उनके बल्लेबाज भारतीय गेंदबाजी लाइन अप में बदलाव कराने के लिये बाध्य करने में सफल रहे...

26 अक्टूबर 2018

india a beat australia a in women t 20
Cricket News

भारत 'ए' ने महिला टी-20 श्रृंखला में ऑस्ट्रेलिया 'ए' का सूपड़ा साफ किया

26 अक्टूबर 2018

banvzim
Cricket News

बांग्लादेश ने जिम्बाब्वे का किया क्लीन स्वीप, कायेस-सरकार ने जड़ा शानदार शतक

26 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली और जगनमोहन रेड्डी
Cricket News

मंत्री पर हमले के बाद टीम इंडिया सतर्क, विशाखापट्टनम एयरपोर्ट के बाहर ही रूकना पड़ा

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Jason Gillespie eyes Australian cricket team selector role
Cricket News

कभी इस तूफानी गेंदबाज से थर्राते थे बल्लेबाज, अब अपनी टीम के लिए करना चाहता है यह काम

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Chief selector MSK Prasad gives clarification on not selecting kedar jadhav againt west indies
Cricket News

जाधव के सवाल पर प्रसाद ने दिया जवाब, बोले- खराब इतिहास के चलते टीम से किया बाहर

26 अक्टूबर 2018

kedar jadhav
Cricket News

INDvWI: केदार जाधव ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, बोले, 'फॉर्म में होने के बावजूद टीम में नहीं मिली जगह'

26 अक्टूबर 2018

Shai Hope reveals how he managed to hit last ball for boundary vs India In 2nd ODI
Cricket News

INDvWI: शाई होप का खुलासा, बताया कैसे आखिरी गेंद में छीनी टीम इंडिया से जीत

25 अक्टूबर 2018

shubhman gill
Cricket News

देवधर ट्रॉफी: शुभमन गिल के शतकीय प्रहार से ढेर कार्तिक की सेना, फाइनल में 'इंडिया सी'

26 अक्टूबर 2018

जेसन गिलेस्पी
Cricket News

आस्ट्रेलिया में चयनकर्ता बनना चाहते हैं गिलेस्पी

26 अक्टूबर 2018

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर क्या उमेश यादव को टीम में जगह मिलनी चाहिए?

उमेश यादव ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए 10 विकेट चटकाए।

15 अक्टूबर 2018

IPL 2018: Opening ceremony on 6th April 2018 in Mumbai special story 1:10

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

बाबर आजम
Cricket News

PAKvAUS: पाकिस्तान ने जीता पहला टी-20 मैच, कंगारुओं को बुरी तरह से पीटा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Shreyas Iyer
Cricket News

रणजी मैच में रेलवे के खिलाफ अय्यर को मिली मुंबई टीम की कमान, शॉ चोटिल

26 अक्टूबर 2018

ड्वेन ब्रावो
Cricket News

ड्वेन ब्रावो ने लिया अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास, वेस्टइंडीज को जिताए दो विश्वकप

25 अक्टूबर 2018

राहुल जौहरी
Cricket News

#MeToo मामले में राहुल जौहरी पर लगे आरोपों की होगी जांच, सीओए ने समिति गठित की

26 अक्टूबर 2018

मिताली राज
Cricket News

मिताली ने जड़ा रिकॉर्ड नाबाद शतक, भारत ए ने टी-20 सीरीज में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए को दी मात

24 अक्टूबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

INDvWI: पहले वन-डे के लिए हुआ टीम इंडिया का एलान, ऋषभ पंत समेत इन खिलाड़ियों को मिलेगा मौका

21 अक्टूबर 2018

