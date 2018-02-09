अपना शहर चुनें

अंडर-19 टीम का यह घातक गेंदबाज फंस सकता है बड़े विवाद में, ICC से हुई शिकायत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 09:46 PM IST
अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप विजेता टीम का एक खिलाड़ी विवादों में फंसता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। बता दें कि यह खिलाड़ी कोई और नहीं बल्कि बाएं हाथ का स्पिनर अनुकूल रॉय है। क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ऑफ बिहार के सचिव आदित्य वर्मा ने अनुकूल और अंडर-19 टीम के मैनेजर राजेश वर्मा के खिलाफ आईसीसी अध्यक्ष शशांक मनोहर से लिखी शिकायत की है। 

आदित्य ने आईसीसी के अलावा बीसीसीआई के सीओए विनोद राय को लिखित शिकायत करते हुए कहा है कि अनुकूल की उम्र 19 साल से अधिक और ऐसे में उसे अंडर-19 टीम में शामिल करके नियमों की अंदेखी की गई है। साथ राजेश को टीम का मैनेजर बनाए जाने पर भी उन्होंने सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि वह झारखंड राज्य क्रिकेट संघ के किसी पद पर नहीं हैं फिर उन्हें टीम का मैनेजर कैसे बना दिया गया। 

एज वेरिफिकेशन में पकड़ा गया था अनुकूल
