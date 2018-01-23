Download App
बजट 2018: रियल इस्टेट को हैं जेटली से यह उम्मीदें

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 05:31 PM IST
इस बार के बजट से रियल इस्टेट सेक्टर को काफी आशाएं हैं, जो फिलहाल काफी बदहाल स्थिति में है। रियल इस्टेट सेक्टर को उम्मीद है कि आने वाले बजट में वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली उनकी अपेक्षाओं का ध्यान रखेंगे। 

प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने के लिए मिले सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस 
सेक्टर को उम्मीद है कि 2022 तक केंद्र सरकार के हाउसिंग फॉर ऑल के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस मिलना बहुत ही जरूरी हैं। लेकिन अभी तक इस तरह की मंजूरी नहीं मिली है।

रेरा कानून के लागू होने के बाद से इस तरह की बहुत आवश्यकता महसूस की जा रही है। अगर रियल इस्टेट प्रोजेक्ट्स को ऐसी क्लीयरेंस मिलती है तो फिर प्रोजेक्ट के पूरा होने में किसी तरह की कोई दिक्कत नहीं आएगी। 

सेक्टर को मिले उद्योग का दर्जा
