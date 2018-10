Petrol and diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 82.26 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23) and Rs 74.11 (increase by Rs 0.29) respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.73 per litre (increase by Rs 0.23) and Rs 77.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.31) respectively. pic.twitter.com/YLSGyeNVEp