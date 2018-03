State Bank of India reduces charges for non-maintenance of average minimum balance up to 75%. The move will benefit 25 Crore customers of the bank. pic.twitter.com/LHUdOpGnsY

Charges for non-maintenance of average minimum balance in Metro & Urban centres reduced from max of Rs 50 per month plus GST to Rs 15 per month plus GST. For Semi-Urban & Rural centres charges reduced from Rs. 40 per month plus GST to Rs 12 & Rs 10 per month plus GST respectively