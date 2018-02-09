अपना शहर चुनें

नोटबंदीः इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने जारी किया नया आदेश, 31 मार्च तक नहीं किया यह काम तो पड़ेगा पछताना

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:48 PM IST
before 31st march file your itr if deposited bulk cash during demonetisation
नोटबंदी के बाद 2016-17 में जिन लोगों ने उस वक्त बैंकों में सबसे ज्यादा कैश जमा किया, उनके लिए इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने नया आदेश जारी किया है। डिपार्टमेंट ने कहा है कि ऐसे व्यक्तियों और कंपनियों को 31 मार्च 2018 तक हर हाल में अपना ITR भरना होगा। ऐसा नहीं करने वालों को जुर्माने के साथ-साथ सजा भी भुगतनी होगी। 

इनको भी होना पड़ेगा साफ-सुथरा
यह आदेश व्यक्तियों, कंपनियों के अलावा पॉलिटिकल पार्टी, ट्रस्ट और रजिस्टर्ड संगठनों पर भी लागू होगा और उनको भी साफ-सुथरा होकर के आना होगा। डिपार्टमेंट ने आम जनता के लिए विज्ञापन जारी कर 2016-17 और 2017-18 असेसमेंट इयर के लिए रिटर्न फाइल करने की आखिरी तारीख की घोषणा कर दी है। डिपार्टमेंट ने कहा कि लोग आखिरी तारीख का इंतजार करने के बजाए उससे पहले ही आईटीआर को फाइल कर लें। 

इन लोगों को भरना होगा रिटर्न 
जिन लोगों की सालाना आय 2.5 लाख से ऊपर हैं, 60 से 80 साल वालों के लिए 3 लाख और 80 साल से अधिक उम्र के लिए 5 लाख रुपये की सीमा तय है। इससे अधिक की सालाना इनकम वालों को अपना आईटीआर फाइल करना होगा। 

डिपार्टमेंट ने कहा है कि नोटबंदी के बाद जिन लोगों ने अपने अकाउंट में बड़ी मात्रा में कैश जमा कराया या फिर बड़े लेनदेन किए तो आयकर रिटर्न फाइल करते समय इसका ध्यान रखें। गलत आयकर रिटर्न फाइल करने पर जुर्माने के साथ मुकदमा हो सकता है।
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

