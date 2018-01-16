Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   Online Market ›   patanjali ayurved launches its website, tie up with ecommerce players

ई-कॉमर्स में उतरे बाबा रामदेव, वेबसाइट लॉन्च करने के साथ ही इन कंपनियों से मिलाया हाथ

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 12:57 PM IST
patanjali ayurved launches its website, tie up with ecommerce players
patanjali
योग गुरु बाबा रामदेव की कंपनी पतंजलि आयुर्वेद अब ऑनलाइन कारोबार में उतर गई है। कंपनी ने अपनी वेबसाइट लॉन्च करने के साथ ही अन्य ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों के साथ ही करार किया है। अब इन कंपनियों की वेबसाइट्स पर भी पतंजलि के सभी प्रॉडक्ट्स मिलेंगे। 

इन कंपनियों के साथ किया करार
पतंजलि आयुर्वेद ने जिन कंपनियों के साथ करार किया है उनमें shopclues, big basket, amazon, netmeds, 1mg, paytm mall, flipkart, grofers जैसी कंपनियां शामिल है। इसके अलावा कंपनी ने अपनी वेबसाइट www.patanjaliayurved.net को भी लॉन्च किया। इसकी घोषणा खुद बाबा रामदेव और आचार्य बालकृष्ण ने एक प्रेस कॉफ्रेंस में की। 
 


बाबा रामदेव ने कहा कि अब सभी प्रोडक्ट हरिद्वार से हर द्वार तक लोगों तक आसानी से पहुंचेंगे। 
 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

11 हजार कंपनियों को पछाड़ा 
patanjali ecommerce website amazon

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

16 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

16 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

16 जनवरी 2018

Shilpa Shinde gets her first brand endorsement offer after winning bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss का विनर बनने के बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को मिला ये कैसा ऑफर, सुनकर आप भी होंगे हैरान

16 जनवरी 2018

shweta tiwari sister arpita tiwari murder case friend arrested in mumbai
Television

इस Bigg Boss विनर की बहन की हुई थी हत्या, पुलिस ने दोस्त को किया गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

american footwear company skechers filed case against flipkart for selling fake shoes
Online Market

छापे में मिले 15 हजार जोड़ी नकली जूते, नामी अमेरिकी कंपनी ने किया फ्लिपकार्ट पर केस

विश्व की नामी अमेरिकी फुटवियर कंपनी ने पुलिस छापे में 15 हजार जोड़ी नकली जूते गोदाम में मिलने के बाद ऑनलाइन रिटेल कंपनी फ्लिपकार्ट पर हाईकोर्ट में केस दर्ज कर दिया है।

26 दिसंबर 2017

eCommerce companies shifting focus on offline store to launch ipo in future
Online Market

ई-रिटेलर्स कंपनियों का नया मूलमंत्र- ऑनलाइन के साथ स्टोर खोलने पर दे रही जोर

25 दिसंबर 2017

automation will kill customer care jobs in india, marketing will not suffer, says report
Online Market

ऑटोमेशन से कस्टमर केयर सर्विस को सर्वाधिक खतरा, मैनेजमेंट तथा मार्केटिंग में नहीं पड़ेगा असर

28 दिसंबर 2017

your smartphone data is shared with cia, world, says top former government official
Online Market

स्मार्टफोन के जरिए भारतीयों की जासूसी कर रही हैं अमेरिकी खुफिया एजेंसियां

1 सितंबर 2017

now you can link 10 pf accounts with one uan as epfo gives facility
Online Market

ईपीएफओ ने दी लोगों को सौगात, अब एक UAN से लिंक कर सकेंगे अपने 10 पीएफ अकाउंट

7 दिसंबर 2017

buy products on flipkart festive sale through emi with no interest amount
Online Market

Flipkart की फेस्टिव सेल: ऐसे खरीदें बिना ब्याज के EMI पर सामान

21 सितंबर 2017

google to launch its payment app in india named tez on 18 september
Online Market

व्हाट्सऐप से पहले गूगल इंडिया में लॉन्च करेगा अपना पेमेंट ऐप 'तेज'

14 सितंबर 2017

get facebook likes in just less than thousand rupees
Online Market

हजार रुपये से कम में लीजिए हजारों फेसबुक 'लाइक्स'

18 अक्टूबर 2017

flipkart completes merger process ebay,in, will now part of the group
Online Market

Flipkart का हुआ ई-बे, दोनों कंपनियों ने पूरा किया मर्जर प्रोसेस

1 अगस्त 2017

Related Videos

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

बिग बॉस के 11वें सीजन की विजेता शिल्पा शिंदे बन चुकी हैं पर उनके विजेता बनने की खबरें पहले ही सामने आ गई थी। शो में हुई लाइव वोटिंग के पहले ही शिल्पा का नाम ट्रेंड करने लगा था।

15 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

SPECIAL SCRENING OF MOVIE PARMANU WILL HELD FOR PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI 5:02

इस फिल्म को रिलीज से पहले खुद देखेंगे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

16 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS 11 WINNER SHILPA SHINDE BOOKIE SUNNY LEONE MADHURI DIXIT BUCKET LIST BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

#BIGGBOSS11Winner 'भाभीजी' ने सटोरियों का किया करोड़ों का नुकसान

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Chhattisgarh government to give 500 acres of land to Patanjali food processing unit
Chhattisgarh

पतंजलि को छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार दे रही है 500 एकड़ जमीन, नौकरियां देने का भरोसा

25 दिसंबर 2017

cm yogi meet baba ramdev in lucknow
Lucknow

सीएम योगी से मिले बाबा रामदेव, बोले-धर्म के नाम पर नहीं होना चाहिए भेदभाव

3 दिसंबर 2017

Patanjali has invested Rs 1200 crore in the northeast says Acharya Balkrishna
India News

पूर्वोत्तर में पतंजलि ने किया 1200 करोड़ का निवेशः आचार्य बालकृष्ण 

22 नवंबर 2017

Acharya Balakrishna said Patanjali has invested 1200 crores rupees in northeast india
India News

पूर्वोत्तर में पतंजलि ने किया 1200 करोड़ रुपये का निवेशः आचार्य बालकृष्ण 

21 नवंबर 2017

Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurveda claimed no relation to harvesting of green trees
India News

पतंजलि आयुर्वेद का दावा, हरे पेड़ों की कटाई से वास्ता नहीं 

15 नवंबर 2017

Patanjali Yoga bench summoned the reply on the allotted land
Allahabad

पतंजलि योग पीठ को आवंटित भूमि पर जवाब तलब

1 नवंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.