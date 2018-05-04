Just as the tatkal booking opens at 11 am, IRCTC server is out of reach. So much of technology and they can't manage a server, interesting!!#IRCTC #Tatkal pic.twitter.com/15qz72omvt— Deepak (@DeepMots) May 4, 2018
This is How #irctc app work..or should i say— Pooja Arora (@Freaking_rules) May 4, 2018
Does it work ?
From last 1 hours itz not working....@indianrailway__ @IRCTCofficial @irctcsouthzone @IndianRailUsers pic.twitter.com/svMR7ztakF
What is bad luck ?— Sarvesh Kashelikar (@sarvesh_ak) May 4, 2018
When you book tens of tatkal tickets every month for others and the day you try to book one for yourself #irctc goes #down pic.twitter.com/KXGuIBpdvi
#irctc— Santosh Ray (@Santoshray02) May 4, 2018
It has been almost 52mins in making the payment for tatkal ticket and still processing I don't know when it will get complete. @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/x67i2DTkfn
4 मई 2018