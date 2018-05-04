शहर चुनें

2 घंटे ठप रही IRCTC की वेबसाइट और ऐप, सोशल मीडिया पर यात्रियों ने जमकर निकाली भड़ास

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 05:16 PM IST
irctc website and app down for 2 hours, users lashes on social media
आईआरसीटीसी के जरिए ऑनलाइन रेल टिकट बुक कराने वाले यात्रियों को शुक्रवार को बड़ी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। दिन के समय 2 घंटे के लिए वेबसाइट और ऐप के ठप्प हो जाने से करोड़ो लोग तत्काल और सामान्य तौर पर टिकट को बुक नहीं कर पाए। इसके बाद यात्रियों ने रेल मंत्रालय और आईआरसीटीसी के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली। 
 


11 बजे बंद हो गई थी साइट
वेबसाइट और ऐप सुबह 11 बजे के करीब ठप्प हो गया। इस समय स्लीपर क्लास में तत्काल टिकट की बुकिंग शुरू होती है। वेबसाइट के ठप्प होने से कई लोग अपने टिकट को बुक नहीं करा सके। इस वजह से ऐसे लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा, जिन्हें शनिवार को किसी आवश्यक काम से बाहर जाना था। वहीं गर्मियों का सीजन शुरू होने के कारण भी काफी लोग इस वक्त टिकट बुक करा सकते हैं। 
 

 


52 मिनट में भी नहीं हुआ पेमेंट
संतोष रे ने लिखा कि वो पिछले 52 मिनट से पेमेंट करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी तक यह प्रोसेस में होता हुआ दिख रहा है। उनको नहीं पता था कि यह पेमेंट कब तक पूरा होगा। 

