अमेजॉन को हुआ 91.9 करोड़ डॉलर का नुकसान, CFO बोले- भारत में जारी रहेगा शानदार प्रदर्शन

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:19 PM IST
amazon suffers loss of more than 90 crore dollar in international operations
दुनिया की दिग्गज ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजॉन ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि भारत में हमारा शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। दिसंबर 2017 तिमाही में कंपनी का अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संचालन से नुकसान बढ़कर 91.9 करोड़ डॉलर पहुंच गया।

अमेजॉन का अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संचालन से नुकसान दिसंबर 2016 तिमाही में 48.7 करोड़ डॉलर रहा था। हालांकि कंपनी की शुद्ध बिक्री साल 2017 की चौथी तिमाही में बढ़कर 18.03 अरब डॉलर रही, जो साल 2016 की चौथी तिमाही में 13.96 अरब डॉलर थी।

भारत में जारी रहेगा शानदार प्रदर्शन
अमेजॉन के सीनियर वीपी एवं सीएफओ ब्रायन ओल्सावस्की ने बताया कि भारत में हमारा शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी रहेगा। मुझे लगता है कि पिछले वर्ष इसने काफी विकास किया। वस्तुत: पहले साल भारत के प्राइम प्रोग्राम में अधिक से अधिक प्राइम मेंबर शामिल हुए, ऐसा हमने न तो किसी और देश में देखा न ही हमारी दुनिया में। 

जल्द शुरू होगा प्राइम म्यूजिक

उन्होंने कहा कि कंपनी प्राइम एलिजिबल सेलेक्शन बढ़ा रही है और प्राइम म्यूजिक (जल्द शुरू होगा) जैसे प्राइम फायदे जोड़ना जारी रखेगी। पिछले साल अमेजॉन ने भारतीय बाजार में ‘एलेक्सा’ भी शुरू किया था। कंपनी ने भारत में साल 2016 में अमेजॉन प्राइम शुरू किया था।
छापे में मिले 15 हजार जोड़ी नकली जूते, नामी अमेरिकी कंपनी ने किया फ्लिपकार्ट पर केस
