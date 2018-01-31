अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018: क्या रेल यात्रियों का सुरक्षित होगा सफर, 12 बजे से LIVE पूछें अपने सवाल

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 10:36 AM IST
live discussion on rail budget, viewers can ask question on facebook
रेल यात्रियों के लिए क्या 2018 में सफर सुरक्षित होगा? क्या रेल यात्रियों को लेट होती ट्रेनों से मुक्ति मिलेगी? क्या किराये को तर्कसंगत बनाया जाएगा? ऐसे ही बहुत से सवाल हैं, जिन पर आम आदमी की निगाहें लोगों की हैं। 

रेल यात्रियों के ऐसे ही सवालों के जवाब देने के लिए आज amarujala.com पर एक विशेष LIVE का आयोजन किया जा रहा है, जिसमें रेल विकास निगम के पूर्व डायरेक्टर (वित्त) हरीशचंद्र रेल बजट से जुड़े प्रत्येक सवाल का जवाब देंगे। अगर आपके मन में भी किसी तरह का कोई सवाल है तो आप अमर उजाला के फेसबुक पेज पर जाकर के सवाल पूछ सकते हैं। आपके द्वारा पूछे गए सवालों का जवाब हमारे एक्सपर्ट देंगे। 

इसके अलावा अमर उजाला की वेबसाइट पर गुरुवार 1 फरवरी को सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर के शाम के सात बजे तक बजट से जुड़े हर सवाल का जवाब आपको हमारा विशेष पैनल देगा। आप लोग भी फेसबुक पर हमारे एक्सपर्ट पैनल से LIVE सवाल पूछ सकेंगे।  
