शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Business ›   gst council meeting updates, eway bill and single return form

GST Council: 1 अप्रैल से नहीं लागू होगा ई-वे बिल, कारोबारियों के हाथ लगी यह बड़ी निराशा

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 03:36 PM IST
gst council meeting updates, eway bill and single return form
gst council
गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स (जीएसटी) काउंसिल की 26वीं बैठक से कारोबारियों को फिलहाल निराशा हाथ लगी है। 1 अप्रैल से ई-वे बिल को लागू करने के साथ ही सिंगल रिटर्न फॉर्म को लागू करने को लेकर के फिलहाल किसी तरह की कोई सहमति नहीं बनी है। शनिवार को नई दिल्ली के विज्ञान भवन में काउंसिल की वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली की अध्यक्षता में इसका फैसला लिया गया है। 



15 अप्रैल से लागू होगा ई-वे बिल
काउंसिल में फैसला लिया गया है कि ई-वे बिल को 1 अप्रैल के बजाए 15 अप्रैल से फिलहाल चार राज्यों में लागू किया जाएगा। यह 4 राज्य हैं केरल, कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु और दिल्ली। ई-वे बिल चरणबद्ध तरीके से 4 राज्यों के लॉट में लागू होगा।

यानि पहले 4 राज्यों में ई-वे बिल लागू होगा और उसके बाद अन्य 4 राज्यों में ई-वे बिल लागू होगा। पहले इसे 15 फरवरी से लागू किया जाना था, लेकिन अब इसकी तारीख को आगे खिसका दिया गया है। 


RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

कारोबारियों को भरना होगा 3 रिटर्न फॉर्म
gst council gst eway bill

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

Step sister Anshula Takes Care Of Khushi After Sridevi death
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत के बाद अंशुला कर रहीं सौतेली बहनों की देखभाल, नहीं खलने दे रहीं मां की कमी

10 मार्च 2018

After Sridevi Death Karan Johar Approach Madhuri Dixit For Film Shiddat On Indo-Pak Partition
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की मौत से दुखी करण जौहर का बड़ा फैसला, अब इस हीरोइन के साथ बनाएंगे फिल्म

10 मार्च 2018

john abraham starrer parmanu gets delayed again
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' की रिलीज डेट फिर से आगे बढ़ी, अब इस वजह से टली

10 मार्च 2018

prabhudeva all set to direct salman khan dabangg 3
Bollywood

इस डायरेक्टर की फिल्म से सलमान की बदल गई थी किस्मत, अब 'दबंग 3' में संभालेंगे कमान

10 मार्च 2018

Miraculous old shiva linga found at chhattisgarh
Weird Stories

नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा चमत्कारी शिवलिंग, आती है तुलसी की खुशबू

10 मार्च 2018

sridevi prayer meet will be organised at chennai
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के लिए फिर जुटेंगे बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारे, वजह है खास

10 मार्च 2018

Prostitution in front of apartment makes Shahid Kapoor helpless to change his Juhu House
Bollywood

वेश्याओं की हरकतों ने किया शाहिद कपूर को परेशान, अब परिवार संग घर बदलने को हुए मजबूर

10 मार्च 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection day 15
Bollywood

15 दिन में 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने कमाए करोड़ों, फिल्म हो गई सुपरहिट

10 मार्च 2018

Priya prakash song becomes the fastest South Indian video to cross 5 crore views
Bollywood

18 की उम्र में पॉपुलर होने वाली प्रिया प्रकाश फिर चर्चा में, पहली बार बना ऐसा रिकॉर्ड

10 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn will first guest family time with kapil sharma
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा फिर मुसीबत में घिरे, नए कॉमेडी शो पर पड़ने जा रही है 'रेड'

10 मार्च 2018

Most Read

working women in india earn 20 percent less than their male counterparts
Business

International Women Day: पुरुषों के मुकाबले 20 फीसदी कम कमाती हैं कामकाजी महिलाएं

देश भर में कामकाजी महिलाएं पुरुषों के मुकाबले 20 फीसदी कम सैलरी पाती हैं।

8 मार्च 2018

pnb scam was going on from 2010, says cbi in court
Business

2010 से चल रहा था PNB में घोटाला, 8 साल में कई पीएसयू बैंकों को लगा अरबों का चूना

6 मार्च 2018

India GDP rate beat china economy here comes acche din for people
Business

चीन को पछाड़ भारत की इकोनॉमी हुई नंबर वन, 7.2 पहुंची देश की जीडीपी दर

1 मार्च 2018

Budget 2018 highlights live India: Petrol diesel 2 rs cheaper, see expensive and cheaper things?
Business

बजट 2018: डीजल-पेट्रोल नहीं होगा सस्ता, सरकार ने एक्साइज ड्यूटी घटाई, सेस बढ़ाया

1 फरवरी 2018

sridevi net worth is more than 247 crore rupees
Business

247 करोड़ की मल्लिका थी श्रीदेवी, इस साल कमाए थे करीब 13 करोड़ रुपये

25 फरवरी 2018

PNB did not support, Nirav Modi told why he could not pay the loan?
Business

सीनाजोरी पर उतरा नीरव, कहा- PNB ने खुलासा कर वसूली के सारे रास्ते किए बंद

20 फरवरी 2018

Notes of ten rupees will be closed, coins will take place
Business

दस रुपये का नोट होगा बंद, सिक्के लेंगे जगह, केंद्र सरकार ने हाईकोर्ट को दी जानकारी

17 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Arun Jaitley announcement on education sector benefits from Pre Nursery to 12th
Business

आम बजट 2018: प्री नर्सरी से 12वीं तक के लिए वित्त मंत्री जेटली का बड़ा ऐलान

1 फरवरी 2018

Live Aam Budget 2018: Cryptocurrency Bitcoin holders will loss of billions says Arun Jaitley
Business

आम बजट 2018: बिटकॉइन रखने वालों को अरुण जेटली ने दिया बड़ा झटका, होगा करोड़ों-अरबों का नुकसान

1 फरवरी 2018

Live Aam Budget 2018: big announcements made by Arun Jaitley for Employment Sector
Business

आम बजट 2018: रोजगार के लिए अरुण जेटली ने किए ये बड़े ऐलान, पढ़ें

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

बंद हो सकता है आपका मोबाइल वॉलेट, कंपनियों ने पूरा नहीं किया आदेश

अगर आप मोबाइल वॉलेट यूजर है तो आपके लिए ये खबर जरूरी है। मार्च से देश भर में चल रहे कई मोबाइल वॉलेट बंद हो सकते हैं।

21 फरवरी 2018

how to sell your product with amazon 1:08

इस तरह घर बैठे अमेजन में बेच सकते हैं अपना प्रॉडक्ट

17 फरवरी 2018

how to save income tax by home loan 2:06

होम लोन लेकर इस तरह बचाएं इनकम टैक्स

16 फरवरी 2018

Best earning profession 2:45

इन कामों को कर आप रोजाना कमा सकते हैं 1000 रुपए

15 फरवरी 2018

making of coins From metal to money special story 0:59

ये वीडियो दिखाएगा, कैसे बनाए जाते हैं सिक्के

28 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

government imposes fine on hindustan unilever for not passing gst cut benefit to customers
Business

GST में कमी का नहीं दिया ग्राहकों को फायदा, HUL पर सरकार ने लगाया 119 करोड़ का जुर्माना

8 फरवरी 2018

GST Council: tax reduce and cess remove on the sale of used vehicles
Auto News

सस्ती होने जा रही सेकेंड हैंड कारें, कम हो जाएगी इतनी कीमत

23 जनवरी 2018

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet singh said Central Government has complicated GST law
India News

GST काउंसिल की बैठक से पहले बोले पंजाब के वित्त मंत्री- केन्द्र सरकार की जीएसटी ने बहुत उलझा दिया है

17 जनवरी 2018

GST rate cuts due to the pressure mounted by Rahul Gandhi says congress
India News

कांग्रेस का दावा, राहुल के दबाव में GST दरों में कमी करने को मजबूर हुई मोदी सरकार

11 नवंबर 2017

Assam former CM Tarun Gogoi arrested for protesting against GST
India News

GST कांउसिल की बैठक का विरोध करते असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री गिरफ्तार

9 नवंबर 2017

rss small traders body demand relief in gst, met arun jaitely
Business

RSS से जुड़े संगठनों की सरकार से मांग, छोटे कारोबारियों को दी जाए जीएसटी में छूट

20 अक्टूबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.