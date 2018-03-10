Existing system of filing returns has been extended for another 3 months and meanwhile Group of Ministers on the Income Tax will look into it & consult tax experts among others: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/dqdz3vrEYg— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018
GST Council recommended introduction of e-way bill for inter-State movement of goods across country from 1st April '18. E-way bill system will be introduced w.e.f. a date to be announced in phased manner but not later than 1st June '18: Ministry of Finance— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2018
देश भर में कामकाजी महिलाएं पुरुषों के मुकाबले 20 फीसदी कम सैलरी पाती हैं।
8 मार्च 2018