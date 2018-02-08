अपना शहर चुनें

GST में कमी का नहीं दिया ग्राहकों को फायदा, HUL पर सरकार ने लगाया 119 करोड़ का जुर्माना

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 03:39 PM IST
government imposes fine on hindustan unilever for not passing gst cut benefit to customers
hul
जीएसटी काउंसिल द्वारा पिछले दो महीनों में कई वस्तुओं पर लगने वाले टैक्स में कटौती की गई है। काउंसिल द्वारा टैक्स में कटौती करने के बाद भी कंपनियां अपने ग्राहकों को इसका फायदा नहीं दे रही थी, जिस पर सरकार ने पहली बार सख्त एक्शन लिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने देश की सबसे बड़ी उपभोक्ता कंपनी हिंदुस्तान यूनिलीवर (HUL) पर 119 करोड़ का जुर्माना लगाया है। 

पिछले महीने दिया था नोटिस
केंद्र सरकार के डायरेक्टर जनरल सेफगार्ड्स ने एचयूएल पर जनवरी में नोटिस भेजकर जवाब दाखिल करने को कहा था। एचयूएल के अलावा देश के पश्चिम और दक्षिण भारत में मैकडोनाल्ड रेस्टोरेंट चलाने वाली कंपनी हार्डकेसल रेस्टोरेंट, लाइफस्टाइल इंटरनेशनल, होंडा मोटर और एचयूएल के जयपुर स्थित डीलर को नोटिस भेजा हुआ है, जिनका जवाब आना बाकी है। 

200 से अधिक प्रोडक्ट पर घटाया था टैक्स जीएसटी काउंसिल ने नवंबर 2017 में 200 से अधिक आइटम पर टैक्स घटाया था। इन प्रोडक्ट्स में चोकलेट, टूथपेस्ट, शैम्पू, वॉशिंग पाउडर और शेविंग क्रीम शामिल थे जिनपर टैक्स में 10 फीसदी तक की कटौती की गई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद भी कंपनियों ने कीमतों में किसी तरह की कोई कमी नहीं की और वो ग्राहकों से ज्यादा कीमत वसूलते रहे, जिसके बाद सरकार ने इन कंपनियों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लिया है। 
gst hindustan unilever gst council

