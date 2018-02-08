अपना शहर चुनें

एजेंसी, न्यूयॉर्क Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:47 PM IST
मशहूर फोर्ब्स पत्रिका ने इस साल क्रिप्टोकरेंसी रखने वाले अमीरों की पहली सूची जारी की है। इस सूची में पहले स्थान पर रिपल के सह-संस्थापक क्रिस लार्सेन हैं। उनकी कुल क्रिप्टो राशि की कीमत 7.5 से 8 अरब डॉलर है।

बिना नियमन वाली क्रिप्टोकरंसी के मूल्य में हाल के समय में जोरदार तेजी आई है। यह ब्लॉकचेन तकनीक के आधार पर गोपनीय एल्गोरिदम के हिसाब से काम करती है। 

फोर्ब्स के अनुसार क्रिप्टो मुद्राओं बिटकॉइन, एथेरियम और एक्सआरपी के औसत मूल्य में 2017 में 14,409 प्रतिशत का जोरदार उछाल आया है। करीब 1,500 क्रिप्टो मुद्राएं इस समय चलन में हैं, जिनका कुल मूल्य 550 अरब डॉलर है। 2017 की शुरुआत से इनके मूल्य में 31 गुना का इजाफा हुआ है। फोर्ब्स के संपादक रैंडल लेन ने कहा कि इस तरह की संपदा को सामने लाया जाना चाहिए।

इस सूची में 1.5 अरब डॉलर के क्रिप्टो मुद्रा मूल्य के साथ जोसेफ ल्यूबिन दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। चांगपेंग चाओ 1 से 1.2 अरब डॉलर के साथ तीसरे, कैमरन एंड टायलर विंकेलवास 90 करोड़ से 1.1 अरब डॉलर के साथ चौथे और मैथ्यू मेलन 90 करोड़ से 1.1 अरब डॉलर के साथ पांचवें स्थान पर हैं।
