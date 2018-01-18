Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Business ›   Corporate ›   torism industry to get boost in budget, tax incentive on cards

बजट 2018: टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री को मिलेगा बूस्ट, सरकार दे सकती है टैक्स में छूट

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 04:16 PM IST
torism industry to get boost in budget, tax incentive on cards
tourism
केंद्र सरकार इस बार के बजट में टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कई तरह के टैक्स में छूट देने का ऐलान कर सकती है। इसके लिए इंसेंटिव, एयरलाइंस, टूर ऑपरेटर्स को बढ़ावा देने के लिए कई सारे ऐलान किए जाने की संभावना है। 

हर साल 10 फीसदी की ग्रोथ से बढ़ रहा टूरिज्म सेक्टर
वित्त मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, भारत में टूरिज्म सेक्टर हर साल 10 फीसदी की ग्रोथ से बढ़ रहा है। एयरलाइन रूट्स पर नए डेस्टिनेशन की घोषणा के बाद से इसके और बढ़ने की संभावना है। इस क्षेत्र से करीब 40 मिलियन लोग फिलहाल जुड़े हुए हैं और अगले 10 सालों में इसमें 10 मिलियन और लोगों के जुड़ने की संभावना है। 

इन कंपनियों को होगा ज्यादा फायदा
मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, बजट में सबसे ज्यादा फायदा इंडिगो, जेट एयरवेज, ताज महल होटल और ओबेरॉय होटल समूह को होगा। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री को फायदा देने के लिए कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स, होटल के निर्माण पर टैक्स इंसेंटिव और नई टूरिस्ट ट्रेनों के लिए ज्यादा फंड देने के लिए घोषणा कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नए टूरिस्ट डेस्टिनेशन के लिए सड़कों के निर्माण के लिए भी ज्यादा फंड मिलने की संभावना है। 

टूर ऑपरेटर्स को भी मिलेगा फायदा

RELATED

बजट में बड़े टूर ऑपरेटर्स में शुमार कॉक्स एंड किंग, थॉमस कुक आदि को भी फायदा मिलने की संभावना है। इसके साथ ही फाइव और सेवन स्टार होटल पर लगने वाले 28 फीसदी जीएसटी को भी कम किए जाने की घोषणा की जा सकती है।  
budget 2018 tax incentive tourism sector

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Business News in Hindi related to stock exchange, sensex news, finance, breaking news from share market news in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Business and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

anusha dandekar poses in front of media at dabboo ratnani party
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने मीडिया के सामने दिए ऐसे पोज, oops moment का ‌हो गईं शिकार

18 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat 4 reasons for protest karni sena
Bollywood

आखिर 'पद्मावत' का विरोध क्यों कर रही है करणी सेना, कहीं ये 4 कारण तो नहीं?

18 जनवरी 2018

Akash Dadlani KICKED OUT From The Sets Of Entertainment Ki Raat
Television

Bigg Boss के इस कंटेस्टेंट की हरकत ने किया सबको शर्मिंदा, अगले शो से धक्के देकर निकाला गया

18 जनवरी 2018

week 2nd barc report trp rating of tv shows bigg boss 11 out of the list
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के फिनाले में 'फेल' हुए सलमान, टॉप 10 लिस्ट से सामने आया सबूत

18 जनवरी 2018

Colors channel Delays Payments Of Evicted Contestants of bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss करने के बाद 'बर्बाद' हो गए ये कंटेस्टेंट्स, चैनल के बारे में किए चौंका देने वाले खुलासे

18 जनवरी 2018

hina khan denied shoot with shilpa shinde entertainment ki raat
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के बाद हिना खान ने ठुकराया बड़ा ऑफर, वजह शिल्पा शिंदे नहीं कुछ और

18 जनवरी 2018

viral video of an angry arijit singh at a concert
Bollywood

Viral Video: रोमांटिक गाने से लोगों के दिलों में बसा ये सिंगर, अब मंच से दी भद्दी गालियां

18 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar rajinikanth 2.0 record breaks baahubali 2
Bollywood

रजनीकांत के आगे नहीं टिक पाए प्रभास, 400 करोड़ में बनीं इस फिल्म ने तोड़ा 'बाहुबली 2' का रिकॉर्ड

18 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in National Thermal Power Corporation for Executive Trainee, last date 31 jan 2018
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: NTPC में बंपर वैकेंसी, भर्ती इंटरव्यू के जरिए

18 जनवरी 2018

UPSC Release notification for NDA And NA Exam 2018 ,application apply 12th Pass students
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: UPSC ने NDA के लिए जारी की नोटिफिकेशन, 12 वीं पास करें आवेदन

18 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

now travel to 7 cities in india with rupees 99 base fare
Corporate

इन 7 शहरों में कीजिए 99 रुपये में सफर, ये हवाई कंपनी दे रही है आपको मौका

अगर आप अगले 6 महीनों में देश-विदेश में हवाई यात्रा करने का प्लान कर रहे हैं तो फिर केवल 99 रुपये खर्च करके ऐसा कर सकते है।

15 जनवरी 2018

Sebi proposal mandating listed companies to make public disclosures within a day of loan defaults
Corporate

सेबी का नया नियम, स्टॉक एक्सचेंज को डिफॉल्ट की जानकारी तुरंत देना अनिवार्य

15 जनवरी 2018

government may scrap monthly increase in lpg cylinder
Corporate

अब हर महीने नहीं बढ़ेंगे एलपीजी के दाम, सरकार कर सकती है ये बड़ा ऐलान

28 दिसंबर 2017

Amitabh Bachchan suffered a loss of Rs 640 crore due to Bitcoin Down
Corporate

बिटक्वाइन में गिरावट से डूब गए अमिताभ के 640 करोड़ रुपये

24 दिसंबर 2017

rcom to sell its wireless business to reliance jio
Corporate

आरकॉम बेचेगी रिलायंस जियो को अपना वायरलेस बिजनेस, पिता के जन्मदिन पर हुआ करार

28 दिसंबर 2017

trucks speed up by 150 kilometer after gst implemented from july 1
Corporate

जीएसटी लागू होने के बाद ज्यादा दूरी नाप रहे ट्रक, चुंगी खत्म होने से बढ़ी ट्रकों की रफ्तार

1 जनवरी 2018

songs.pk website starts again soon, music industry raises its concern to government
Corporate

वापस आया Songs.pk, म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री ने जताई केंद्र सरकार के समक्ष अपनी चिंता

18 दिसंबर 2017

other companies cant use amul brand name for selling their products
Corporate

AMUL ब्रांड का नहीं कर सकेंगी अन्य कंपनियां इस्तेमाल, गुजरात हाईकोर्ट में दर्ज किया केस

27 दिसंबर 2017

income tax department questions star Disney deal, asks these questions
Corporate

स्टार-फॉक्स डील पर इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट की नजर, मांगी ये जानकारी

16 दिसंबर 2017

sbi lay off's ten thousand employees in last six month
Corporate

SBI में शुरू हुआ छंटनी का दौर, छह महीने में 10 हजार से अधिक को नौकरी से निकाला

14 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

साल 2018 के पहले स्टेज शो में ही सपना चौधरी ने लगाई 'आग', देखिए

साल 2018 में भी सपना चौधरी का जलवा बरकरार है। आज हम आपको उनकी साल 2018 की पहली स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस दिखाने जा रहे हैं। सपना ने 2018 का पहले स्टेज शो मध्य प्रदेश के मुरैना में किया। यहां उन्होंने अपने कई गानों पर डांस कर लोगों का दिल जीता।

18 जनवरी 2018

SAPNA CHOUDHARY DANCE WITH SALMAN KHAN AND AKSHAY KUMAR ON SONG MUJSHE SHADI KAROGI ON BIGG BOSS SET 1:03

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 18 JANUARY 2018, VACANCY in UPSC 14:56

UPSC में निकलीं सैकड़ों नौकरियां, अप्लाई करने की आखिरी तारीख के बारे में यहां जाने

18 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.