जेपी ग्रुप की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, इन्सॉलवेंसी कोर्ट में IRP ने लगाया धोखाधड़ी का आरोप

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:17 PM IST
दिवालिया होने की कगार पर खड़े जेपी ग्रुप की मुश्किलें खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की तरफ से नियुक्त किए गए IRP ने जेपी इंफ्राटेक पर धोखाधड़ी करने का आरोप लगाया है। आईआरपी ने नेशनल कंपनी लॉ ट्रिब्यूनल में याचिका दायर करते हुए कहा है कि जेपी ग्रुप के गलत तरीकों का इस्तेमाल करते हुए 858 एकड़ की जमीन को लोन लेने के लिए इस्तेमाल किया है। 

याचिका में आईआरपी ने कहा है कि जेपी इंफ्राटेक ने इस जमीन की वैल्यू 5-6 हजार करोड़ रुपये लगाई और फिर एसबीआई, आईसीआईसीआई बैंक, आईडीबीआई बैंक और स्टेंडर्ड चार्टेड बैंक में जमीन को गिरवी रखकर लोन लिया। यह लोन जेपी समूह की मूल कंपनी जयप्रकाश एसोसिएट लिमिटेड के लिए लिया गया था। यह तब हुआ जब बैंकों ने जेपी इंफ्राटेक को एनपीए घोषित कर दिया था। 

कंपनी पर है 132 करोड़ की देनदारी

जेपी ग्रुप पर फिक्सड डिपॉजिट होल्डर की 132 करोड़ की देनदारी है। इसके अलावा कंपनी लगातार घर खरीदने वालों को फ्लैट देने में देरी करती जा रही है। जिन जमीनों के हिस्से को कंपनी ने बैंकों के पास गिरवी रखा है वो गौतमबुद्धनगर, आगरा और अलीगढ़ जिले में हैं। जेपी को 33 हजार फ्लैट की डिलीवरी करनी है, जिनमें से 25 हजार फ्लैट को बननें में ही 2021 तक का समय लगेगा। 
