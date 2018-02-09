अपना शहर चुनें

Fortis के मालिकों पर कंपनी से 500 करोड़ निकालने का आरोप, ऑडिटर ने नहीं साइन की बैलेंस शीट

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:52 PM IST
फोर्टिस हेल्थकेयर के प्रोमोटर मलविंदर सिंह और शिविंदर सिंह फिर विवादों में घिरते नजर आ रहे हैं। सिंह बंधुओं पर कंपनी से एक साल पहले 7.8 करोड़ डॉलर निकालने का आरोप लग रहा है। हालांकि गुरुवार को दोनों भाइयों ने अपने-अपने पदों से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। 

बैलेंस शीट में इसका जिक्र
कंपनी की बैलेंस शीट में इस 500 करोड़ रुपये का जिक्र है, लेकिन इस पैसे का इस्तेमाल दूसरी कंपनियों को फंड डायवर्ट कर दिया। यही नहीं कंपनी के ऑडिटर डेलॉयट ने दूसरी तिमाही के नतीजों को मंजूरी नहीं दी है। 

बोर्ड से नहीं ली मंजूरी
इतनी बड़ी रकम को निकालने के लिए दोनों भाइयों ने कंपनी के बोर्ड से भी मंजूरी नहीं ली। इस मामले से जुड़े लोगों का कहना है कि यह अभी तक साफ नहीं है कि इस फंड का क्‍या हुआ। हालांकि जानकारों का कहना है कि दोनों सिंह भाई इस पैसे को लौटाने जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद ही फोर्टिस का रिजल्‍ट जारी किया जा सकेगा।

फोर्टिस: लोन दिया

हालांकि फोर्टिस के प्रवक्‍ता का कहना है कि कंपनी ने 473 करोड़ रुपए किसी कॉरपोरेट को लोन के रूप में दिया था। ट्रेजरी ऑपरेशन के तहत ऐसा लोन देना एक आमबात है। यह लोन जुलाई 2017 को दिया गया था। तीसरी तिमाही तक यह कंपनियां सिंह ब्रदर्स से जुड़ी रहीं। प्रवक्‍ता के अनुसार यह लोन रिलेटिड पार्टी ट्रांजैक्‍शन के रूप में दिखाया गया है और यह इसकी वापसी हो रही है।
