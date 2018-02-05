अपना शहर चुनें

अब कोल्ड ड्रिंक में मिलेगा जूस का मजा, कोका कोला करेगी अपने सॉफ्ट ब्रीवरेज में बड़ा बदलाव

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:47 AM IST
coca cola to launch new soft drinks blended with fruit juice
coca cola
गर्मियों का सीजन शुरू होने पर जब आप अपनी प्यास बुझाने के लिए कोल्ड ड्रिंक की बोतल खोलेंगे, तो उसमें विभिन्न फलों के जूस का फ्लेवर भी मिलेगा। विश्व की सबसे बड़ी कोला कंपनी-- कोका कोला इस तरह का प्रयोग पहली बार भारत में करने जा रही है। 

इन ब्रांड्स में होगा बदलाव

कंपनी अपने सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक ब्रांड स्प्राइट, लिम्का और फेंटा में यह बदलाव करने जा रही है। कंपनी इन ब्रांड्स में करीब 5 फीसदी फ्रूट जूस का इस्तेमाल करेगी। यह जूस उन फलों से तैयार किया जाएगा, जिन्हें कंपनी सीधे किसानों से खरीदेगी। 
कोल्ड ड्रिंक के बजाए लोगों की पसंद जूस
coca cola fruit juice soft drinks

