दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स जेफ बेजोस जलवायु परिवर्तन पर खर्च करेंगे 71 हजार करोड़ रुपये

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 10:00 AM IST
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos
दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स और दिग्गज आईटी कंपनी अमेजन के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) जेफ बेजोस ने जलवायु परिवर्तन से लड़ने के लिए करीब 71 हजार 419 करोड़ रुपये यानी 10 बिलियन डॉलर दान करने का एलान किया है। यह रकम उनकी कुल संपत्ति का 7.7 फीसदी है। जेफ बेजोस की संपत्ति करीब नौ लाख 28 हजार 444 करोड़ रुपये यानी 130 बिलियन डॉलर है। 
Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ I’m committing $10 billion to start and will begin issuing grants this summer. Earth is the one thing we all have in common — let’s protect it, together.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ - Jeff

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

