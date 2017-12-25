Download App
पोंजी स्कीम: 63 कंपनियों पर SFIO की नजर, कंपनियों का आंकड़ा पिछले 3 साल में सर्वाधिक

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:55 PM IST
sfio to investigate 63 companies involved in ponzi scheme

fraud

सीरियस फ्रॉड इन्वेस्टिगेशन ऑफिस (एसएफआईओ) ने कथित तौर पर अवैध रूप से धन इकट्ठा करने की गतिविधियों के मामले में चालू वित्त वर्ष में 63 कंपनियों की जांच का जिम्मा अपने हाथ लिया। इस तरह, एजेंसी को प्रति माह औसतन सात कंपनियों की जांच की जिम्मेदारी दी गई। 
3 सालों में सबसे अधिक केस
कॉरपोरेट मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, इस वित्त वर्ष में एजेंसी को जांच के लिए सौंपी गई कंपनियों का आंकड़ा पिछले तीन वित्त वर्ष में सर्वाधिक है। जांच एजेंसी कॉरपोरेट मंत्रालय के अधीन ही काम करती है। चिट फंड/एमएलएम (बहु-स्तरीय मार्केटिंग)/पोंजी गतिविधियों में शामिल कुल 63 कंपनियों के मामलों को विस्तृत जांच के लिए एसएफआईओ को सौंपा गया है। आंकड़ों में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है, क्योंकि चालू वित्त वर्ष पूरा होने में अभी तीन महीने बाकी हैं।

2016 में थी 27 कंपनियां
साल 2016-17 में एसएफआईओ की जांच के दायरे में आने वाली कंपनियों की संख्या मात्र 27 थी, जबकि साल 2015-16 में यह आंकड़ा 47 था। आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, कथित तौर पर पोंजी योजनाओं के लिए 51 कंपनियों के मामले की जांच का आदेश एसएफआईओ को दिया गया। 

सामान्यतया पोंजी योजनाएं अवैध रूप से धन इकट्ठा करने की गतिविधियां हैं, जिसमें निवेशकों को कम समय में अधिक से अधिक रिटर्न का लालच देकर उन्हें लुभाया जाता है। 

केंद्र लगा रहा है अंकुश
केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के स्तर पर अधिकारी इस तरह के प्रयासों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए प्रयास कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि भारी तादाद में लोग इस तरह की गतिविधियों का शिकार हो चुके हैं और ठगे गए हैं। 
