मई में फिर से एक लाख करोड़ के पार पहुंचा जीएसटी संग्रह

Total Gross GST revenue collected in May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore (including ₹ 24,875 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore (including Rs 953 crore collected on imports). pic.twitter.com/C57Gxj7ICH