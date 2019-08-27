RBI से मिले 1.76 लाख करोड़ का इस्तेमाल कैसे होगा? वित्त मंत्री ने दिया ये जवाब

विज्ञापन

Finance Minister on RBI to transfer Rs 1.76 cr to govt: This committee (Bimal Jalan Committee) is appointed by RBI, had experts, they gave a formula based on which the amount was arrived at, now any suggestions about credibility of RBI, therefore, for me seems a bit outlandish. https://t.co/fpMHG48m3i — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Whatever be the size- small, medium, micro, nano or large entrepreneurs of this country, we want them to carry on with their business without a worry. pic.twitter.com/kA4ZO79olF — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

Finance Min Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi's tweet on RBI: Whenever Rahul Gandhi raises things like 'chor,chori,' one thing comes to my mind, he tried his best 'chor, chor,chori,' but public gave him befitting reply. What's the point of using the same words again? pic.twitter.com/qyccEFFfos — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक द्वारा केंद्र सरकार को 1.76 लाख करोड़ रुपये देने की घोषणा के एक दिन बाद ही वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि वो इस रकम के इस्तेमाल होने के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दे सकती हैं। सरकार इसके बारे में निर्णय लेकर के बाद में सूचना देगी।पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए वित्त मंत्री से सवाल किया गया कि सरकार को RBI से मिले पैसे का इस्तेमाल किस तरह किया जाएगा? इस सवाल पर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि फिलहाल इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं बता सकते हैं। सरकार निर्णय लेगी और फिर इसके विषय में बाद में जानकारी दी जाएगी।आरबीआई द्वारा सरकार को फंड ट्रांसफर पर कांग्रेस द्वारा सवाल उठाने पर वित्त मंत्री ने कहा- मुझे लगता है कि कम से कम कांग्रेस पार्टी को तो इस बारे में नहीं बोलना चाहिए। वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी जब भी चोरी या चोर का विषय उठाते हैं तो मुझे बस एक ही चीज याद आती है कि उनके इतना चोर-चोर चिल्लाने के बाद जनता उनको सबक सीखा चुकी है।