शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Business ›   Business Diary ›   finance minister nirmala sitharaman says dont know how will use rbi surplus fund

RBI से मिले 1.76 लाख करोड़ का इस्तेमाल कैसे होगा? वित्त मंत्री ने दिया ये जवाब

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 06:27 PM IST
nirmala sitharaman
nirmala sitharaman - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक द्वारा केंद्र सरकार को 1.76 लाख करोड़ रुपये देने की घोषणा के एक दिन बाद ही वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि वो इस रकम के इस्तेमाल होने के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दे सकती हैं। सरकार इसके बारे में निर्णय लेकर के बाद में सूचना देगी।
विज्ञापन
 



पत्रकारों को संबोधित करते हुए वित्त मंत्री से सवाल किया गया कि सरकार को RBI से मिले पैसे का इस्तेमाल किस तरह किया जाएगा? इस सवाल पर वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि फिलहाल इसके बारे में कुछ नहीं बता सकते हैं। सरकार निर्णय लेगी और फिर इसके विषय में बाद में जानकारी दी जाएगी। 
 



आरबीआई द्वारा सरकार को फंड ट्रांसफर पर कांग्रेस द्वारा सवाल उठाने पर वित्त मंत्री ने कहा- मुझे लगता है कि कम से कम कांग्रेस पार्टी को तो इस बारे में नहीं बोलना चाहिए। वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी जब भी चोरी या चोर का विषय उठाते हैं तो मुझे बस एक ही चीज याद आती है कि उनके इतना चोर-चोर चिल्लाने के बाद जनता उनको सबक सीखा चुकी है।
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

आरबीआई
India News

आर्थिक मंदी से निकलने के लिए रिजर्व बैंक करेगा सरकार की मदद, जानिए कहां से आता है RBI के पास धन

27 अगस्त 2019

Government starts process to cut stake in state run firms PSU
Corporate

इन कंपनियों में सरकार जल्द बेच सकती है हिस्सेदारी, विनिवेश की प्रक्रिया शुरू

27 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार को 1.76 लाख करोड़ देगा रिजर्व बैंक, राहुल का तंज-आरबीआई से चोरी करने से कुछ नहीं होगा

27 अगस्त 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
शेयर बाजार
Bazar

अर्थव्यवस्था पर वित्त मंत्री के एलान का शेयर बाजार पर असर, सेंसेक्स में 840 अंकों की तेजी

26 अगस्त 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
Business Diary

इस वजह से दबाव में आई सरकार, समय से पहले किए अर्थव्यवस्था पर एलान

25 अगस्त 2019

बेन स्टोक्स
Blog

हैरान कर देने वाला टेस्ट मैच जिसने टी-20 के रोमांच को भी छोड़ा पीछे

27 अगस्त 2019

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

इस गणेश चतुर्थी पर पाएं कर्ज से मुक्ति, ऋण मुक्ति गणेश अनुष्ठान में लें हिस्सा - 2 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
rbi finance ministry nirmala sitharaman cash surplus economy
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें कारोबार समाचार और बजट 2019 से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। कारोबार जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पर्सनल फाइनेंस, लाइव प्रॉपर्टी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बैंकिंग बीमा इन हिंदी, ऑनलाइन मार्केट न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट कॉरपोरेट समाचार और बाज़ार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Spotlight

know about surplus funds of RBI and where do reserves come from
Banking Beema

कहां से आता है RBI के पास पैसा ?

27 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

परमाणु धमकी की गीदड़ भभकी के बीच पाक हवाईक्षेत्र से स्वदेश लौटे पीएम मोदी

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Air India
India News

ईंधन न मिलने से चार घंटे देरी से उड़ा एअर इंडिया का विमान, छह हवाईअड्डों पर रुकी तेल आपूर्ति

27 अगस्त 2019

Boeing C-17 Globemaster
India News

अमेरिका के बोइंग ने भारत को 11वां सी-17 ग्लोबमास्टर विमान सौंपा, बढ़ी वायुसेना की सामरिक क्षमता

27 अगस्त 2019

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर की वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी पर शाहरुख ने किया मजेदार कमेंट तो उसी अंदाज में मिला ऐसा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ऑनलाइन आरटीआई पोर्टल पर केंद्र और राज्यों से मांगा जवाब

27 अगस्त 2019

nigambodh ghat a beautiful sightseeing places for delhiites
Travel

दिल्ली में भी मौजूद है बनारस जैसा 'घाट', इस वीकेंड बना लें यहां का प्लान

27 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक
Delhi NCR

व्हाट्स ऐप कॉल पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला कोर्ट की शरण में

27 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Literature

अंतर्ध्वनि: एक व्यक्ति का जीवन हजारों क्षणों और दिनों का योग होता है

27 अगस्त 2019

Cross-LoC bus service
India News

दो हफ्ते बाद पुंछ-रावलकोट बस सेवा बहाल, 40 नागरिक लौटे पीओके

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

fares on private tejas trains will be 50 percent less than flight tickets
Business Diary

दो तेजस एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का किराया विमानों की तुलना में होगा 50 फीसदी कम

रेलवे की सहायक कंपनी आईआरसीटीसी द्वारा संचालित की जाने वाली दो तेजस एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनों का किराया उसी मार्ग पर चलने वाले विमानों की तुलना में 50 फीसदी कम होगा।

27 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
rupee dives at nine month low against us dollar on monday, crosses 72 mark
Business Diary

72 के पार रुपया, नौ महीने की सबसे बड़ी गिरावट, जानें आप पर कैसे पड़ेगा असर

26 अगस्त 2019

नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष राजीव कुमार
Business Diary

नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष बोले: 70 साल में सबसे खराब दौर में अर्थव्यवस्था

23 अगस्त 2019

indian railways earn 1377 crore rupees as penalty from ticket less travelers in last three years
Business Diary

तीन साल में रेलवे ने बे-टिकट यात्रियों से वसूले 1377 करोड़ रुपये

26 अगस्त 2019

billionaire
Business Diary

अरबपतियों की संख्या में विश्व का तीसरा बड़ा देश बना भारत, अमेरिका पहले स्थान पर

25 अगस्त 2019

RIL makes more than 1 crore rupees offering to Tirumala shrine
Business Diary

मुकेश अंबानी की कंपनी ने इस मंदिर में चढ़ाया 1.11 करोड़ रुपये का चंदा

26 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम के घर पहुंची सीबीआई और ईडी
Business Diary

चिदंबरम के बंगले की हुई कुर्की, घोटाले के पैसों से खरीदी थी विदेशों में संपत्तियां

21 अगस्त 2019

niti aayog ceo rajiv kumar says no economic slowdown, government taking bold steps
Business Diary

मंदी पर दिए बयान से पलटे नीति आयोग उपाध्यक्ष, बोले- मीडिया ने गलत मतलब निकाला

23 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

अब महंगा होने वाला है दूध, आधा लीटर पैकेट के लिए खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

22 अगस्त 2019

arun jaitley
Business Diary

अर्थव्यवस्था को सुधारने के लिए अरुण जेटली ने लिये थे यह आठ कठिन फैसले

24 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

धरती पर कहां गिराए जाते हैं अंतरिक्ष यान और सैटलाइट्स

हर देश अपने-अपने अंतरिक्ष यान भेजकर अंतरिक्ष में बादशाहत कायम करना चाहता है। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है इतने बड़े-बड़े और भारी एयरक्राफ्ट और सैटेलाइट्स आसमान में जाते तो हैं लेकिन धरती पर आकर गिरते कहां हैं।

27 अगस्त 2019

स्टेडियम 2:23

विश्व क्रिकेट को भारत की तरफ से तोहफा, गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में विश्व का सबसे बड़ा स्टेडियम तैयार

27 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:46

शाहिद की बेटी को हैप्पी बर्थडे बोलने पहुंचे अबराम, देखिए और कौन कौन आया

27 अगस्त 2019

बिलावल भुट्टो 1:47

बिलावल भुट्टो ने कहा- कश्मीर छोड़ मुजफ्फराबाद पर ध्यान दो नहीं तो निकल जाएगा PoK

27 अगस्त 2019

आरबीआई 1:48

आर्थिक मंदी से निकलने के लिए रिजर्व बैंक करेगा सरकार की मदद, जानिए कहां से आता है RBI के पास धन

27 अगस्त 2019

Related

मारुति सुजुकी
Business Diary

सरकार मदद करे या नहीं, फिर गति पकड़ेगा वाहन उद्योगः मारुति

24 अगस्त 2019

finance minister nirmala sitharaman announces relief on super rich tax on fpi
Business Diary

खत्म होगा सुपर रिच टैक्स, शेयर बाजार में फिर से आएगी हरियाली

23 अगस्त 2019

parle g
Business Diary

मंदी की गिरफ्त में आई Parle-G, 10 हजार लोगों की नौकरी पर संकट

21 अगस्त 2019

government to buy new cars for all departments to ease slump in auto sector
Business Diary

गाड़ियां खरीदकर बाजार को रफ्तार देगी सरकार, बाजार में सुधार के लिए 32 उपाय

23 अगस्त 2019

After Tomatoes now Onion Prices Climbs to New high as crop destroyed in rains, floods
Business Diary

टमाटर के बाद प्याज भी देने लगा आंसू, बाढ़-बारिश ने फसल की चौपट

22 अगस्त 2019

गहने खरीदती महिला
Business Diary

तीन दिन में नई ऊंचाई पर पहुंचा सोने का भाव, 39 हजार के करीब पहुंची कीमत

22 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited