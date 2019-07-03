शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Business ›   Business Diary ›   Director Gen of Civil Aviation instructed Heads of Flight Safety of airlines

खराब मौसम के चलते सेफ लैंडिंग के लिए DGCA ने एयरलाइंस को दिए निर्देश

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 12:25 PM IST
Director Gen of Civil Aviation instructed Heads of Flight Safety of airlines
ख़बर सुनें
डायरेक्टर जनरल ऑफ सिविल एविएशन (DGCA) प्रमुख अरुण कुमार ने खराब मौसम में लैंडिंग मानदंड पूरे नहीं होने पर विमान उतारने से बचने की सलाह दी है। डीजीसीए ने कहा है कि, 'हमने विभिन्न एयरलाइंस के सेफ्टी के प्रमुखों को भी निर्देश दिया है कि वे पायलटों को भी अपनी सुरक्षा ब्रीफिंग में शामिल करें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Rashifal
Predictions

03 जुलाई राशिफल : इन सात राशियों की खुलेगी किस्मत और मिलेगा उपहार, बाकी भी जानें कैसा बीतेगा बुधवार

3 जुलाई 2019

Health & Fitness

ये 5 फल शरीर में नहीं जमने देंगे खराब कोलेस्ट्रॉल, हमेशा रखेंगे 'हार्ट अटैक' से दूर

2 जुलाई 2019
Health & Fitness

ये 5 फल शरीर में नहीं जमने देंगे खराब कोलेस्ट्रॉल, हमेशा रखेंगे 'हार्ट अटैक' से दूर

2 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

बांग्लादेश को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया, अंकतालिका में हुआ बड़ा उलटफेर

3 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम
टीम इंडिया
न्यूजीलैंड टीम
Cricket News

बांग्लादेश को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया, अंकतालिका में हुआ बड़ा उलटफेर

3 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Cricket News

INDvBAN: शाकिब अल हसन ने रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप में ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले क्रिकेटर

3 जुलाई 2019

शकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
शाकिब अल हसन
Shakib Al Hasan
Cricket News

INDvBAN: शाकिब अल हसन ने रचा इतिहास, विश्व कप में ऐसा करने वाले बने पहले क्रिकेटर

3 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

धोनी से पहले किया था डेब्यू, अब 15 साल बाद मिली वर्ल्ड कप की प्लेइंग XI में जगह

2 जुलाई 2019

दिनेश कार्तिक
धोनी और कार्तिक
dinesh karthik
दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

धोनी से पहले किया था डेब्यू, अब 15 साल बाद मिली वर्ल्ड कप की प्लेइंग XI में जगह

2 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: सातवीं बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंची टीम इंडिया, बांग्लादेश को 28 रन से हराया

3 जुलाई 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
airlines airlines safe safe landing dgca डीजीसीए एविएशन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें कारोबार समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। कारोबार जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पर्सनल फाइनेंस, लाइव प्रॉपर्टी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट बैंकिंग बीमा इन हिंदी, ऑनलाइन मार्केट न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट कॉरपोरेट समाचार और बाज़ार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में मानसून और सूखा
India News

बारिश की भविष्यवाणी पर क्यों गलत साबित हो रहा मौसम विभाग, नया सिस्टम भी फेल?

3 जुलाई 2019

Jabir Moti
World

दाऊद का गुर्गा बोला- तनाव से पीड़ित हूं, अमेरिका मत भेजो, नीरव मोदी के साथ लंदन जेल में है बंद 

3 जुलाई 2019

supreme court
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- क्या कानून से ऊपर है केरल, मुख्य सचिव को सलाखों के पीछे भेजने की दी चेतावनी

3 जुलाई 2019

इमरान खान
World

इमरान बोले- नहीं बरतेंगे नरमी, लूटा धन वापस करने के बाद नवाज-जरदारी छोड़ सकते हैं पाकिस्तान

3 जुलाई 2019

अश्विनी पाराशर
Literature

मंजिलें और भी हैं : अंधेरे से बाहर निकला गांव, लोग पी रहे हैं साफ पानी

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Donald Trump
World

अमेरिका ने बलूचिस्तान लिबरेशन आर्मी (बीएलए) पर लगाई आतंकी संगठन की मुहर

3 जुलाई 2019

jammu and kashmir
Opinion

जम्मू-कश्मीर : परिसीमन जरूरी है

2 जुलाई 2019

लोकसभा(File Photo)
India News

राज्यसभा से पारित होते ही बहाल होगा 200 प्वाइंट रोस्टर सिस्टम, लोकसभा में मिली मंजूरी 

2 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT
Technology

World UFO Day: एलियन होने का दावा सच या झूठ

1 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह
India News

कानों देखी : भाजपा की आक्रामक राजनीति और कांग्रेस का दर्द

1 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Average salary of women CEO was more than men CEO in America
Business Diary

पुरुषों की तुलना में इतनी अधिक मिलती है महिलाओं को सैलरी, पांच साल में 25 फीसदी तक बढ़ा वेतन

डाटा एनालिस्ट कंपनी इक्विलर की सालाना रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, साल 2018 में अमेरिका में महिला सीईओ को औसत 1.3 करोड़ डॉलर यानी करीब 89.62 करोड़ रुपये वेतन के रूप में मिले हैं।

3 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Arun Jaitley made satatement on occassion on two years of GST
Business Diary

जेटली ने सिंगल टैक्स स्लैब के साथ जीएसटी रेट घटाने का विरोध किया, ब्लॉग लिखकर सरकार को चेताया

1 जुलाई 2019

money
Business Diary

बैंकों और बीमा कंपनियों में लावारिस पड़े हैं 32,000 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा पैसे, नहीं है कोई दावेदार

2 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business Diary

घरेलू एलपीजी सिलेंडर के दाम में भारी कटौती, 100.50 रुपये कम हुई कीमत

30 जून 2019

कचौड़ी वाला
Business Diary

कचौड़ी बेचकर करोड़पति बना यह शख्स, जानें आखिर कैसे पड़ी कर विभाग की नजर

28 जून 2019

ed attaches property of simbhaoli sugar mill worth 110 crore rupees
Business Diary

बैंक से किया फ्रॉड, ईडी ने कुर्क की सिंभावली चीनी मिल की 110 करोड़ की संपत्ति

2 जुलाई 2019

7 richest indians earned wealth of 1.40 lakh crore with mukesh ambani on top position
Business Diary

सात अरबपतियों ने अर्जित की 1.40 लाख करोड़ की संपत्ति, सबसे आगे अंबानी

2 जुलाई 2019

Budget 2019 government may levy 40 percent tax on income over Rs 10 crore: KPMG survey
Business Diary

बजट 2019: सालाना 10 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक कमाने वालों पर लग सकता है 40 फीसदी कर

30 जून 2019

World bank approves 72.2 crore dollar loan for Pakistan
Business Diary

तंगहाली से गुजर रहे पाकिस्तान को मिला 72.2 करोड़ डॉलर का कर्ज, विश्वबैंक ने की मदद

1 जुलाई 2019

EPFO Subscribers can get this big jolt on interest amount from finance ministry
Business Diary

ईपीएफओ के 8.5 करोड़ अंशधारकों को सरकार दे सकती है यह बड़ा झटका

27 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सीएम योगी का 600 भ्रष्ट अधिकारियों पर एक्शन, नहीं होगा प्रमोशन, 200 से ज्यादा किए गए जबरन रिटायर

उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार के मामलों में लिप्त 200 से ज्यादा अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को जबरन रिटायरमेंट दिया है। अभी कई और अधिकारी भी सरकार के रडार पर हैं।

3 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप में बुुजुर्ग महिला

भारत-बांग्लादेश मैच में इंटरनेट सनसनी बनी बुजुर्ग महिला, अनोखे अंदाज में किया टीम इंडिया को सपोर्ट

3 जुलाई 2019

इंडिया

Bangladesh vs India: बांग्लादेश को हराकर भारत 7वीं बार विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा

2 जुलाई 2019

सनी देओल

सनी देओल के गुरदासपुर में प्रतिनिधि नियुक्त करने पर विवाद, नेताओं ने की आलोचना

2 जुलाई 2019

जायरा

जायरा वसीम: निजी जिंदगी और सिनेमा की दुनिया में कुछ ऐसा रहा सफर

2 जुलाई 2019

Related

53 percent led bulbs sold in the country are unsafe
Business Diary

देश में बिकने वाले 53 फीसदी एलईडी खतरनाक: रिपोर्ट

28 जून 2019

government says bsnl mtnl revival on cards, will not be close down
Business Diary

बंद नहीं होगी BSNL-MTNL, सरकार बोली- जल्द होगा रिवाइवल

26 जून 2019

Boeing 737 max faulty software was developed by the hcl
Business Diary

बोइंग 737 मैक्सः फॉल्टी सॉफ्टवेयर तैयार करने में फंसी एचसीएल

29 जून 2019

Gas prices likely to increase up to 190 percent by July in Pakistan
Business Diary

कमरतोड़ महंगाई से पाकिस्तान की जनता बेहाल, अगले माह 190 फीसदी बढ़ सकते हैं गैस के दाम

26 जून 2019

Budget 2019 India to improve condition of government insurance companies
Business Diary

बजट 2019: सरकारी बीमा कंपनियों की हालत सुधारने के लिए हो सकता है यह एलान

1 जुलाई 2019

Money in Swiss banks India slips to 74th place UK remains on top
Business Diary

स्विस बैंक में इस देश का जमा है सबसे ज्यादा धन, भारत 74वें पायदान पर

30 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.