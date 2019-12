अर्थव्यवस्था को साल के आखिरी दिन लगा बड़ा झटका, कोर सेक्टर की ग्रोथ 1.5 फीसदी गिरी

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) at US$6.3 billion (0.9% of GDP) in Q2 (July-September) of 2019-20 narrowed from US$19.0 billion (2.9% of GDP) in Q2 of 2018-19 & US$14.2 billion (2.0% of GDP) in the preceding quarter. pic.twitter.com/IIhG27yuU3