राहत: आयकर विभाग ने एक सप्ताह में जारी किया 4,250 करोड़ रुपये का रिफंड

In pursuance of the Government's decision to issue pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakhs to help taxpayers during #COVID19 pandemic, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has already issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totaling to about Rs 4,250 cr, as of April 14th, 2020: CBDT pic.twitter.com/suHdRzc9Vb