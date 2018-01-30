अपना शहर चुनें

लोकसभा में एक फरवरी को पेश होगा आम बजट, जानिए इससे जुड़ी खास बातें

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:35 PM IST
Budget 2018: General budget will be presented in Lok Sabha on February 1, know the facts
Budget 2018
देश का आम बजट 1 फरवरी को लोकसभा में पेश होने वाला है। इस बजट में खास बात ये है कि इसमें रेल बजट भी शामिल है और इसे अपनी तय तारीख से पहले पेश किया जा रहा है।

बजट से जुड़ी कुछ खास बातें 
आपको बता दें कि पहली बार 26 नवंबर 1947 को बजट पेश किया गया था और उस समय वित्तमंत्री आर के शानमुघन थे। सबसे ज्यादा बार बजट पेश करने वाले वित्तमंत्री मोरारजी देसाई थे उन्होंने 8 बजट और 2 अंतरिम बजट पेश किये थे। मोरारजी ने अपने जन्मदिन 29 फरवरी 1964 और 1968 में भी बजट पेश किया था। 

मोरारजी देसाई, पी चिदंबरम, प्रणब मुखर्जी और सीडी देशमुख ऐसे वित्तमंत्री थे जिन्होंने 6 बार या उससे ज्यादा बार बजट पेश किया था। वहीं 1994-95 में मनमोहन सिंह सर्विस टैक्स पहली बार लागू करने वाले वित्‍त मंत्री बने थे। इंदिरा गांधी पहली ऐसी महिला वित्तमंत्री थीं जिन्होंने बजट पेश किया था। 

देश में ऐसा भी समय आया है जब एक साल में दो वित्तमंत्रियों ने एक ही साल में बजट पेश किया था। यशवंत सिन्हा और मनमोहन सिंह ने एक ही साल में बजट पेश किया था। हालांकि 1958-59, 1968-70 तथा 1986-87 में भारतीय प्रधानमंत्रियों जवाहर लाल नेहरू, इंदिरा गांधी और राजीव गांधी ने भी बजट पेश किया था। 
budget 2018 arun jaitley lok sabha

