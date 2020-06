सरकारी बैंकों ने आपात ऋण सुविधा के तहत MSME क्षेत्र को दिए 12201 करोड़ रुपये

As of 9 June 2020, #PSBs have sanctioned loans worth Rs 24,260.65 crore under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, out of which Rs 12,200.65 crore have been disbursed. Here are the bank-wise and state-wise details. #AatmanirbharBharat #MSMEs pic.twitter.com/e1KEj5lVzn