यस बैंक में आती है सैलरी, या करते हैं EMI, SIP का भुगतान, तो ग्राहक करें ये जरूरी काम

If clients want to change their Redemption bank account mandate from Yes Bank to any other bank they can send a request to [email protected] We shall process the request for tomorrow's redemptions so that their money isn't blocked.

Dear @PhonePe_ customers. We sincerely regret the long outage. Our partner bank (Yes Bank) was placed under moratorium by RBI. Entire team's been working all night to get services back up asap. We hope to be live in a few hours. Thanks for your patience. Stay tuned for updates!