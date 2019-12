सरकारी बैंकों ने अक्तूबर-नवंबर में दिया 4.9 करोड़ का लोनः वित्त मंत्रालय

PSBs disbursed Rs 2.39 lakh crore to MSMEs, NBFCs, corporates, retail and agriculture sector borrowers in November, raising the total disbursement since the launch of their customer outreach in October to Rs 4.91 lakh crore



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/Ia7BKwbytx pic.twitter.com/aGliaNHRWu