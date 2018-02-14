अपना शहर चुनें

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में हुआ 1.77 बिलियन डॉलर का फ्रॉड, कुछ खास लोगों को पहुंचाया गया फायदा

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Feb 2018 12:09 PM IST
fraud reported in mumbai branch of pnb worth 1.77 billion dollar
pnb
देश के दूसरे सबसे बड़े सरकारी बैंक, पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने खुलासा किया है कि उसकी मुंबई स्थित एक शाखा में कुछ खास लोगों को फायदा पहुंचाने के मकसद से अरबों रुपये का फ्रॉड हुआ है। बॉम्बे स्टॉक एक्सचेंज में बैंक की तरफ से दी गई जानकारी के मुताबिक यह फ्रॉड करीब 1.77 बिलियन डॉलर का हुआ है। 




अन्य बैंकों ने विदेश में दिया पैसा
पीएनबी ने कहा है कि इन ट्रांजेक्शन के बाद अन्य बैंकों ने विदेश में स्थित इस गोरखधंधे में शामिल आवंछित कस्टमर्स को एडवांस में लोन भी दिया है। 




बैंक ने नहीं जारी किए नाम
बैंक ने हालांकि इसमें गोरखधंधे में शामिल लोगों के नाम जाहिर नहीं किए हैं। लेकिन सभी जांच एजेंसियों को इसकी तहकीकात करने के लिए कह दिया है। बैंक ने कहा है कि इन ट्रांजेक्शन से होने वाली देनदारी का मूल्यांकन वो बाद में करेगा।  बैंक ने जांच एजेंसियों को इन लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करने के लिए भी कह दिया है। बैंक ने आगे कहा है कि वो साफ सुथरी बैंकिंग के प्रतिबद्ध है। 


