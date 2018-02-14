Bank detected some fraudulent & unauthorised transactions in one of its branch in Mumbai for benefit of few select account holders with their apparent connivance. Based on these transactions other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad: Punjab National Bank— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018
In the Bank these transactions are contingent in nature and liability arising out of these on the Bank shall be decided based on the law and genuineness of underlying transactions. The quantum of such transactions is USD 1771.69 Mio (approx): Punjab National Bank— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018
The matter is already referred to law enforcement agencies to examine and book the culprits as per law of the land. The Bank is committed to clean and transparent banking: Punjab National Bank— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018
