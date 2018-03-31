CBI has recorded statement of Nodal officers of ICICI Bank who are found involved in granting of loan to Venugopal Dhoot. Certain documents in CBI possession are under scrutiny. CBI to call Deepak Kochhar for his statement: CBI Sources pic.twitter.com/B1C8P8jmlO— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018
रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) ने प्राइवेट सेक्टर के दूसरे सबसे बड़े बैंक ICICI पर 58.9 करोड़ रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है।
29 मार्च 2018