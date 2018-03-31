शहर चुनें

ICICI- वीडियोकॉन मामलाः सीबीआई ने रिकॉर्ड किए बैंक अधिकारियों के स्टेटमेंट, जब्त किए कई डॉक्यूमेंट्स

बिजनेस डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 03:16 PM IST
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने आईसीआईसीआई बैंक द्वारा वीडियोकॉन के चेयरमैन वेणुगोपाल धूत को दिए गए 3250 करोड़ के लोन मामले में बैंक के नोडल अधिकारियों से पूछताछ की। इसके साथ ही जांच एजेंसी ने कई सारे डॉक्यूमेंट्स को भी अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। 
दीपक कोचर से भी होगी पूछताछ
एजेंसी इस मामले में जल्द ही चंदा कोचर के पति दीपक कोचर को भी पूछताछ के लिए बुलाएगी और उनका स्टेटमेंट रिकॉर्ड करेगी। 
 

 
यह है आरोप
आरोप है कि धूत ने आईसीआईसीआई बैंक से लोन मिलने के छह महीने बाद दीपक एवं उनके रिश्तेदारों की कंपनी को करोड़ों रुपये मुहैया कराए।

केस में नहीं है चंदा कोचर का नाम
हालांकि इस केस में चंदा कोचर का नाम शामिल नहीं है लेकिन बैंक के अज्ञात अधिकारियों का जिक्र किया गया है। इसके अलावा एसबीआई की अगुवाई वाले कंसोर्टियम में शामिल बैंकों के अधिकारियों से भी पूछताछ की जाएगी, जिन्होंने धूत की कंपनी को 40 हजार करोड़ रुपये का लोन दिया है।

इसमें लोन में आईसीआईसीआई बैंक का हिस्सा 3250 करोड़ रुपये का था। बता दें कि भ्रष्टाचार या धोखाधड़ी के मामले में प्रारंभिक जांच पहला चरण होता है। इसके बाद सीबीआई सबूत जुटाती है और आश्वस्त होने के बाद एफआईआर दर्ज की जाती है।

