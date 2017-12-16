Download App
एयरटेल और एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक का ई-केवाईसी लाइसेंस सस्पेंड

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 07:51 PM IST
Airtel and Airtel Payment Bank eKYC licence suspends by UIDAI 
सख्त कदम उठाते हुए यूआईडीएआई ने शनिवार को भारती एयरटेल और एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक के ई-केवाईसी लाइसेंस को अस्थायी रूप से निलंबित कर दिया है। इससे ये दोनों ई-केवाईसी प्रक्रिया का इस्तेमाल कर मोबाइल ग्राहकों के सिम का आधार से सत्यापन नहीं कर पाएंगे।
 
यूनिक आइडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (यूआईडीएआई-आधार) ने यह कदम उन शिकायतों के बाद उठाया जिसमें कहा गया है भारती एयरटेल आधार ई-केवाईसी आधारित सिम सत्यापन प्रक्रिया का इस्तेमाल कर अपने ग्राहकों की बिना मंजूरी के पेमेंट बैंक अकाउंट खोल रहा है। 

यूआईडीएआई ने इन आरोपों पर कड़ा विरोध जताया कि ऐसे पेमेंट बैंक खातों को एलपीजी सब्सिडी लेने के लिए भी जोड़ा जा रहा है। यूआईडीएआई ने अपने अंतरिम आदेश में कहा कि तत्काल प्रभाव से भारती एयरटेल लिमिटेड और एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक लिमिटेड का ई-केवाईसी लाइसेंस निलंबित किया जाता है। 

इसका मतलब यह हुआ कि एयरटेल अब अपने उपभोक्ताओं के सिम का आधार नंबर से सत्यापन इलेक्ट्रानिक तरह से नहीं कर सकेगा। साथ ही एयरटेल पेमेंट बैंक आधार ई-केवाईसी से नया खाता भी नहीं खोल सकेंगे। हालांकि अन्य विकल्पों के जरिए खाता खोला जा सकेगा। 
