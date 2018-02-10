अपना शहर चुनें

पंडित जी न आएं तो नो प्रॉब्लम, अब रोबोट करेगा गणेश पूजा

फीचर डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 05:05 PM IST
रोबोट एक ऐसा मशीनी इंसान है जिसके आंख, कान, हाथ और पांव सब कुछ है। रोबोट ने हमारे कई काम आसान कर दिए हैं। यह घंटों का काम मिनटों मे कर देता है। अब तक आपने रोबोट द्वारा किए जाने वाले बहुत कामों के बारे में सुना होगा, लेकिन आज जो हम बताने जा रहे हैं उसे जानकर आप जरूर हैरत में पड़ जाएंगे।

खाना बनाने से लेकर बर्तन धोने के बाद अब रोबोट भगवान की आरती करेंगे। जी हां, हैरान मत होइए। आप सोच रहे होंगे ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है कि रोबोट भगवान की आरती करेगा।

दरअसल, इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक रोबोट द्वारा भगवान गणेश की आरती करने का वीडियो बहुत तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो ने आस्था से जुड़े लोगों में खलबली मचा दी है। आप भी देखें रोबोट द्वारा गणेश आरती का यह वीडियो...

